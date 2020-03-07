Whitfield County Schools improving safety at buildings throughout the system

During their meeting last week, members of the Whitfield County Board of Education discussed construction projects, safety and security, and the 2020-21 discipline handbook.
The school system agreed to contracts with KRH Architects for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and roof improvements at Northwest Whitfield High School and Westside Elementary.
"The gym at Northwest is leaking really bad, and it could ruin the wood floor we have in there," said Judy Gilreath, superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. This has "moved to the top of our needs list."
Richard Knox, school safety coordinator, updated the board members on security enhancements.
Under Gov. Brian Kemp, all of Georgia's public schools received $30,000 to improve security, and Whitfield County Schools is using those funds primarily to update cameras and servers, according to Knox. That process is ongoing — schools must complete their work by July 1 — and any money remaining after those enhancements are finished will fund safety projects based on the needs of individual schools.
The 2020-21 discipline and dress code policies had their first reading. There needs to be a second reading before the board can approve them.
Each year, a committee of students, parents, teachers and administrators meets to discuss any alterations to those system policies, and there are no dress code changes proposed for the upcoming year, Gilreath said. There are, however, minor alterations to discipline, such as a section explicitly prohibiting breaking and entering; previously, there had not been any piece of the discipline policy dealing with breaking and entering specifically.
Board members approved nearly $110,000 for technology items, furniture and other materials for the new Valley Point Middle School, which will begin operations this fall, Gilreath said. They also approved nearly $30,000 for Chromebooks and licensing for students at North Whitfield Middle School.
Whitfield County Schools continues to proceed toward amending a policy to allow the Board of Education to appoint individuals to fill out unexpired terms, instead of the current method of having a grand jury select people.
While historically "the grand jury has done a good job, the problem is lag time," Gilreath said. "It just takes so long."
Whitfield County Schools is one of "only a handful in the state" that handles board appointments in this fashion, she said. "We just want to be like everybody else."
Making that change is a lengthy process, however.
First, the board members had to unanimously approve it, which they've already done, and then the school system had to run a legal notice in the local newspaper of record, which has also been completed, she said. Then, a legislator must propose it in the state legislature, which is imminent, so that body can pass a bill that will allow Whitfield County Schools to put the measure before voters.
The proposed change could appear on a ballot this November, Gilreath said. "We'll do it as soon as we can."
