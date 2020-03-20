Whitfield County Schools 'just going day by day' during coronavirus crisis

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
During a brief meeting earlier this week, the Whitfield County Board of Education approved general contracts for staff for next year.
"These are just basic contracts," said Judy Gilreath, superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. "We don't even have the budget yet from the state," which is likely to include raises for teachers.
"We do this every year, have a called meeting for the teacher contracts," Gilreath said. "We do the administrators, first, then the teachers."
Whitfield County Schools will be closed at least until April 6 due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, so students are currently learning at home.
That education is happening primarily online for older students, while younger students are working from packets sent home by teachers, Gilreath said. Teachers are also "checking in with kids" through phone calls and/or through the web.
During this time, when social distancing is prioritized and meetings of large groups discouraged, "I have only minimal personnel" reporting for duty, Gilreath said. "Most are working from home."
"There are people to answer the phone" at each building, as well as at least one administrator present in schools, she said. "We also have some clerical people, but it's like a ghost town."
State School Superintendent Richard Woods has suspended, until further notice, state assessments, teacher and leader evaluation requirements and reporting, and attendance benchmarks.
"Right now, schools’ focus needs to be on the safety of their students and staff,” Woods stated in a press release from the Georgia Department of Education. “The focus should be first and foremost on health and safety, then on flexible and creative ways to keep learning and growing. It’s common sense: testing and accountability requirements should not place an additional burden on students, parents and educators during this time, and they will not in Georgia.”
Gilreath supports those actions.
"With this shorter amount of time and all the uncertainty, yes," this is the prudent decision, she said. "We're all just going day by day, (because) nobody knows what is going to happen."
Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered all public elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools closed through the end of this month in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, and while Gilreath hopes students can return to school soon, Whitfield County Schools will follow the state's lead.
"We'll take direction from the governor's office," she said. This is an unprecedented situation that "we've never dealt with before, and we hope never to again."
