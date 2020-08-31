Whitfield County Schools keeps property tax rate the same

The Whitfield County Board of Education voted unanimously this week to hold the property tax rate at 18.756 mills for another year following the recommendation of Superintendent Judy Gilreath.
This will be the ninth consecutive year with a millage rate of 18.756, said Kelly Coon, chief financial officer for Whitfield County Schools. The system has kept that rate steady despite "fluctuations in the digest" during that period.
In fact, this year, "the overall digest had a small decline from 2019," Coon said. The reassessment of existing real property in Whitfield County is "low this year," at $5.33 million.
Though the millage rate will be unchanged, state law required this to be advertised as a tax increase, and for public hearings to be conducted — the third of which was held Thursday — since the state measures change not against the actual millage rate of the prior year, but versus the "rollback rate," according to Whitfield County Schools. State law requires that a rollback millage rate be calculated that would produce the same total revenue on the current year's digest that the previous year's millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred when the total digest of taxable property is prepared for a given year.
"Reassessment value drives the rollback rate," Coon said. The budget proposed by Whitfield County Schools for fiscal year 2021, which started July 1 of this year, would require a property tax rate higher than the rollback rate.
Without the increase of 0.063 mills, which requires a rise in property taxes by 0.34% this year, the property tax rate could be no more than 18.693 mills, instead of 18.756 mills, Coon said. That 0.34% increase could lead to a home appraised at $150,000 last year having a new appraised value of $150,510, which would increase the property tax bill on that property approximately $4, from $1,125 to $1,129.
To calculate the tax bill, one can take the assessed value of a home, which is 40% of fair market value, according to Coon. A mill equals $1 per $1,000 of assessed value, and then the resulting figure is multiplied by the millage rate for the final total.
Even with the rate of 18.756 mills, rather than the rollback rate of 18.693, Coon estimates tax revenue lower than had been budgeted.
At a 95% collection rate, the system could expect $27.537 million in total projected tax revenue, but the fiscal year 2021 tax revenue budget estimates $27.7 million, a deficit of $162,478, she said. "I estimated a 95% collection rate, not the traditional 97% rate, because of the state of the economy."
Whitfield County Schools' fiscal year 2021 proposed budget calls for a projected beginning general fund balance of $28.4 million and an ending balance of $22 million, with general fund revenues of $117.1 million and expenditures of $122.9 million, Coon explained earlier this summer. Total budgeted fiscal year 2020 revenue for the general fund was $126.4 million, while total general fund revenue for fiscal year 2021 is predicted to be $117.1 million, a decrease of more than $9 million, or 7.3%.
More than two-thirds of the 2021 general fund proposed budget is devoted to instruction. General fund expenditures for fiscal year 2021 are dominated by total salary and benefits, at 88%.
Total expenditures for fiscal year 2020 were $126.2 million, and Whitfield County Schools is reducing expenditures for fiscal year 2021 to $122.9 million, a decrease of more than 2.5%, according to Coon. That was accomplished in various ways, including two rounds of department cuts, reductions through "attrition" where the system won't fill open positions, and a transfer of expenditures from the general fund by use of the $2.7 million that Whitfield County Schools is receiving in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Despite a drop in state funding of 10%, Whitfield County Schools did not have to resort to any furlough days for staff in the 2020-21 calendar, as "we've been very conservative in our budgets the last few years," Gilreath explained earlier this summer. Furthermore, "we've already cut over $1 million in operations."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.