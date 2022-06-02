Though Stacy Muse works in Whitfield County Schools’ School Nutrition department throughout the school year, she’s returned to also help with the summer meals program for a seventh consecutive year.
“When you hear a child ask ‘Are you going to bring me food?,’ that’s all it takes,” said Muse, who works at Beaverdale Elementary School during the school year and is a site manager this summer at North Whitfield Middle School. “They look forward to you coming every day.”
And with inflation driving up food prices at grocery stores, free summer meals may be even more critical than usual this summer.
Grocery bills “are a lot (for many local families, so) I hope people are able to find us,” said Tiffany Smith, free-and-reduced clerk for School Nutrition and the summer nutrition coordinator. “We don’t want anyone not to have anything to eat.”
Whitfield County Schools’ summer meals program opened Wednesday, with four central serving sites, Eastside Elementary School, New Hope Middle School, the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy and North Whitfield Middle School, Smith said. In addition, nine buses are delivering meals at locations throughout the county for those who can’t make it to one of the central sites.
While drive-thru pickup was offered last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that won’t be available this summer. However, adults can still pick up meals for children without children being present, a change made during the pandemic, Smith said.
In June, meal service at the central sites and via buses will be offered Monday-Thursday — except at Eastside Elementary, where meals will also be available on Fridays — and meals will be served by buses and at all four central sites Monday-Friday in July (except on July 1 and July 4).
“I think Eastside will have a lot of customers, (because) it’s a central location with a lot of people around there,” Smith said. “A lot of people can walk there, (so) I think that will be a very key location.”
Though School Nutrition constantly operated short-staffed during the school year, summer was “actually easier to staff than I thought,” Smith said. Instead, a lack of bus drivers is the concern, so “we’re using nine buses (instead of) 12,” as initially planned.
There’s “just not enough” bus drivers, a “struggle” carried over from the school year, Smith said. “We re-did some of the routes (for the summer) and shortened some stop times, so we think we can still serve everyone” who needs food.
“We have a lot of stops that are centrally located, and we can change, too,” based on needs, she said. “We go with the flow, and if we can get to them, we will.”
On average, Whitfield County Schools provides 6,000 meals a day during the summer, according to School Nutrition Director Angie Brown: “There’s definitely a need.”
Supply chain issues have forced summer menus to be created “on a week-to-week basis,” Smith said. “We don’t know what we’re not going to have until a day or two before the truck delivers.”
No one item is consistently unavailable, but rather, items may be unavailable in a given week, then available the next week, she said. This first week, for example, “there was no string cheese, but it really varies week to week.”
On the positive side, “we have been able to buy a lot of fresh produce, and we have lots of shelf-stable milk, if we need a backup,” she said. “We have a warehouse with lots of protein, too.”
Smith “has had to be creative with the menus and the bus routes,” said Brown. Fortunately, “our staff has been great about being flexible.”
Once again this summer, several students in Whitfield County Schools are working in the summer meals program, including a group of Work-Based Learning students from Southeast Whitfield High School, Smith said.
“Teens get an idea of what it’s like in the real world, and they’ve been good workers for us.”
Summer meals are free to children 18 and under through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and any child can eat anywhere, even if it’s not his or her “home” school or school system, Smith said. “Anyone can eat.”
And “the food is really good,” Smith said.
Whitfield County Schools had the “Tray of the Week” — a weekly competition run by the Georgia School Nutrition Program this past school year that judged the most appetizing school meal trays — six times, triple the amount of any other school system.
For more information about Whitfield County Schools’ summer meals program, including locations and approximate delivery times, call (706) 876-7264 or (706) 876-7266 or visit https://www.wcsga.net/Page/1052.
A full list of other summer programming from Whitfield County Schools is available at https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/10v_kHrPljHlmETBaMZ_U4pqVlh8-JtZmeIWBS6ZcBo4/view#gid=0.
