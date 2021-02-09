The maintenance department of Whitfield County Schools is selling more than 30 surplus items, including tractors and mowers, in order to fund new purchases.
This is equipment "we do not use, but it has some value," Mike Ewton, assistant superintendent for operations and student services, told the Whitfield County Board of Education recently. "If we don't sell it" in the next year or two, however, "it'll be worthless."
The surplus equipment will be listed on govdeals.com, a government surplus auction site, as is standard operating procedure, but the system will also look at selling the items locally, then take the better deal, Ewton said. Proceeds will be used by the maintenance department to purchase "heavy equipment they need, like a backhoe."
Ewton also briefed the board members on construction projects.
The new North Whitfield Middle School remains on track to open in time for the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year, he said. "The fence around the recreation field is mostly installed, and light posts are all installed."
The new North Whitfield Middle School will have a "very similar" layout to the new Valley Point Middle School, which opened in August 2020, Ewton said. The former will have an additional wing, however, because it will house more students than the latter, which has three wings.
Westside Middle School's new gym is all but finished, with the exception of a handicap-accessible door, which is expected to be installed next week.
"The gym is functionally complete," and a ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for later this month, Ewton said. "They're already using it for" physical education classes, recess and games.
Donations
The board members also accepted several donations, the largest of which is $25,000 from Mohawk Industries for the manufacturing wing at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy.
Mohawk's donation is the latest in a series of private contributions, including from Shaw Industries, to remodel a wing at the academy with the goal of training students for current and future workforce needs, said Brian Cooksey, Shaw's director of workforce development. "We'll have some of the best manufacturing labs in" the state, which will benefit students in the academy's manufacturing career pathway.
"We can't wait" for students to begin utilizing the new-and-improved wing, said Superintendent Judy Gilreath. "It's going to be fantastic."
Personnel
A pair of important teaching and learning positions "have been posted, and we hope to interview in the near future," said Karey Williams, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. The system needs a new director of special education to replace Sarah Barnhardt, whose retirement will be effective April 1, and a new elementary curriculum coordinator to replace Michelle Caldwell, who became the system's director of accountability and assessment in November when Audrey Williams, who had been assistant superintendent for accountability and assessment since 2015, retired.
The Board of Education's next meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 1, at 6:30 p.m. at the central office.
