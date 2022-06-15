“It may seem like school let out for the summer, but we’re still very much in full swing, and this is the fun stuff,” Amy Smith said Thursday during a special summer read-and-eat event for youth at North Whitfield Middle School. There are “a lot of cool things happening.”
Not only were children able to get food through the school system’s summer feeding program, they were able to pick up books to read, grab activity books for enrichment and even pet a pair of therapy dogs, said Smith, director of middle school curriculum for Whitfield County Schools. Various community partners assisted, from the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library providing books to volunteers from Engineered Floors passing out activity books and other favors.
“We like to volunteer and help in the community,” said Louis Fordham, vice president of Engineered Floors and a former member of the Whitfield County Board of Education. “We’re able to double up on this cause and complement them with manpower.”
North Whitfield Middle School is “traditionally our largest open site” for summer feeding, so “it’s a really great location” to pass out books, Smith said. Whitfield County Schools media specialists compiled a list of “engaging” titles for youth to select from, and “by reading more, you improve.”
Members of the Boys and Girls Club walked over to the school from Edwards Park for the event.
Remington Dunn, a rising fifth-grader at Beaverdale Elementary School, appreciates the free meals, and he was excited to pick up activity books and books to read, he said. By remaining engaged during the summer, he’ll be in a better position at the start of the 2022-23 school year, but he was also looking forward to petting the “friendly” dogs.
“We’ve really missed the kids,” said JoAnne Davis, who brought therapy dog Shaonia with her. “She loves the kids,” and Shaonia will even sit for long stretches with children as they read to her.
Being able to bring youth for food to North Whitfield Middle School during the summer is “amazing,” said Jennifer Barron, who is working this summer for the Boys and Girls Clubs and has three of her children — Annlee, Ally and Addyson — in the group at Edwards Park. “It’s really good.”
The addition of the books for reading, activity books and therapy dogs was even more appreciated, Barron said.
“It’s so good for the kids and keeps their (minds) active” during the summer.
“All these volunteers are really nice,” and it’s impactful for youth “to see faces from the community interested in them,” she added. “I like that the community pours into kids, (because) that’s important for them.”
North Whitfield Middle School is slated to hold another read and feed this Thursday, as well as June 23, while Antioch Elementary School, New Hope Elementary School, Tunnel Hill Elementary School and Valley Point Elementary School are scheduled to do likewise on the same dates, and Cedar Ridge Elementary School and Eastside Elementary School are set for read-and-feeds Tuesday, June 21. Each event is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For more information about Whitfield County Schools’ summer meals program, including locations and approximate delivery times, call (706) 876-7264 or (706) 876-7266 or visit https://www.wcsga.net/Page/1052.
A full list of other summer programming from Whitfield County Schools is available at https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/10v_kHrPljHlmETBaMZ_U4pqVlh8-JtZmeIWBS6ZcBo4/view#gid=0.
