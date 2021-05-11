Whitfield County Schools nutrition department makes adjustments during pandemic, summer meals program starts June 7

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 academic year has been one of "challenges and triumphs" for Whitfield County Schools' nutrition services department, according to the director of nutrition.
"It is what it is," Angie Brown told the members of the Whitfield County Board of Education during a recent meeting. "This is what's happening in the world."
The department has changed its service model this year because of COVID-19, providing more meals in classrooms, as students can't gather en masse in cafeterias, and "everything is individually wrapped," Brown said. "All menu items are prepackaged, but the kids kind of like that."
That's increased costs, since "we're using so much more paper to package" items, but, on the other hand, "we're saving on labor, (because we're averaging 19) people short at any given time this year," she said. While staffing shortages "make it hard on the staff" members who are working, "teachers and principals have been great at pitching in to help us."
Additionally, "we're moving away from that old model," where a cafeteria worker ladles food onto the trays of students, and instead allowing students to select individually packaged items, so while "we're doing more prep on the front end, there's less on the service side," she said. The shift in service has required new equipment, and "we've received more than $80,000 in grants."
Breakfast participation is up 10% this year, "because we're in the classroom" with breakfast carts, and "that's a good thing," she said. "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day."
Brown's department has developed new breakfast items that have proved to be "very popular" with students, from parfaits to breakfast bowls, she said. Beyond breakfast, "we have three or four premium salads, (and they are) a full meal."
However, the most beloved new menu addition this year is Smart Mouth's "fresh-made, fresh-baked" personal pizzas, she said. "I highly recommend them."
Following a taste test in Calhoun, "my 11-year old ate both Smart Pizzas" in record time, and "she's a picky eater," Brown recalled with a laugh. "That sold me on it."
In the past two decades, Smart Mouth has added more than 400 high and middle schools across the Southeast, according to the Smart Mouth website. For every 10 pizzas sold, Smart Mouth donates a meal to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world, or Rayo del Sol, a faith-based nonprofit committed to sharing hope with children and families in Nicaragua, as part of Smart Mouth's mission to donate 20 million meals to youth worldwide in the next decade.
While personalized pizzas might seem like they would delay food service, they actually "speed it up," and largely on the back of these new pizzas, Southeast Whitfield High School has increased participation by 150 meals per day this year, Brown said. Northwest Whitfield High School is up even more, by 300 meals.
"We're always customer-focused," including regular surveys of student attitudes regarding school food and taste tests for students, which help guide menu decisions, she said, noting, "If we're not selling meals, we're not going to survive."
"All of the food is really good," said Superintendent Judy Gilreath. "You can't find any better food."
Whitfield County Schools summer meals program will begin June 7 and run through July 30. Meals will be delivered to more than 60 locations throughout the county from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday; on those same days, drive-thru pickups will be offered from 11 a.m. to noon at Coahulla Creek High School, the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy and Northwest Whitfield High School.
Multiple days of meals will be served at a given time, since the service will operate two days a week. Summer meals are free to children under 18 through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's summer meals program, and any child can eat anywhere, even if it's not his or her "home" school or system. Adults can pick up meals for children without children being present.
For more information about the summer meals program call (706) 876-7264 or (706) 876-7266.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.