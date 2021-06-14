Whitfield County Schools' nutrition 'Hunger Heroes' honored

Whitfield County Schools' nutrition team was recognized for efforts to keep children fed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with the League of Hunger Heroes award from No Kid Hungry Georgia.
"I have watched (the work they do), and they are so important to our children," said Superintendent Judy Gilreath. School Nutrition employees are "some of the hardest-working people in the entire school system."
Members of the School Nutrition department "truly are superheroes," even though they wear aprons and hairnets instead of capes and tights, said Angie Brown, director of School Nutrition for Whitfield County Schools. They provide more than 12,000 daily meals to students during the school year and roughly 6,000 meals to youth daily during the summer.
When students were unable to be in school buildings for months last year due to the pandemic, the system provided 830,000 free meals to children in the community, according to Whitfield County Schools. During the 2019-20 school year, 70% of Whitfield County Schools' students received free or reduced-price meals due to socioeconomic status.
No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. Nearly a quarter of Georgia's children live in "food insecure" homes, meaning those households don’t have enough food for every family member to lead a healthy life.
Policy change
On Monday, June 7, the school board had a second reading for a new policy regarding teacher evaluation appeals, and it will become official board policy, instead of merely a superintendent's directive — which has been the case — July 1.
The change from a directive, which could be ended or altered by a new superintendent, to official board policy, which would need to be reversed by official board action, comes after a new Georgia law now requires school systems to have a school board policy in place “to give teachers this right/opportunity if they feel they have not been evaluated fairly,” according to Gilreath.
Though “I don’t see this changing much for our teachers,” as the superintendent’s directive that’s been in place is “very similar” to the new board policy, “I assume that all systems did not allow this (method of appeal for teachers) since lawmakers evidently felt the need for a new law.”
Gilreath had established the directive “to give teachers a way to dispute an unsatisfactory end-of-year evaluation (who) are not going to be offered a contract for the next year based on poor yearly evaluations,” she said. “We were not required by the state to do this, but I wanted to be fair to teachers, so we voluntarily put this in place, (and) we also allow teachers to request that a routine evaluation during the year be ‘redone’ if they get a poor one.”
Teachers who have accepted full-time, full-year contracts for the fourth-or-more-consecutive school year would be covered under the new policy, and they’d be permitted to appeal summative performance ratings of “unsatisfactory” or “ineffective,” according to the school system. “No more than five days after the summative evaluation conference, the teacher shall provide a written notice of appeal to the responsible evaluator detailing every factual basis for the appeal.”
If the principal is the evaluator, the principal is to respond within writing within five school days after receiving the appeal, and if the evaluator is not the principal, the appeal shall be forwarded to the principal, who would conduct the initial level of review, according to the policy proposal. “In either circumstance, a written response shall be provided to the teacher within five school days after the principal received the appeal.”
If the teacher is dissatisfied with the response from the principal, he or she may file an appeal within five days to a certified and Teacher Keys Evaluation System-trained administrator in the central office to be designated by the superintendent, “and a written response shall be provided to the teacher within five school days of the appeal being received by the designated administrator,” according to the policy proposal. This decision would be final.
The appeal must include a review of the complete evaluation record, the original appeal and the response of the principal, and a meeting can be scheduled with the teacher, but no teacher shall be subject to any reprisal for filing an appeal under this policy, according to the school system. “Any reprisal may be referred to the Professional Standards Commission.”
Parental leave
The school board members also had a first reading for a new policy regarding leave for employees for birth of a child or adoption. The second reading will be at the next board meeting in July, and if approved then, the policy would be in effect for the 2021-22 school year.
The policy is a response to new state legislation providing three weeks of leave for parents when they have a child or adopt one, Gilreath said. Previously, Whitfield County Schools employees could take off only time which they had accrued through tenure, but under the new policy, even brand-new employees would be eligible for three weeks of parental leave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.