Whitfield County Schools offers COVID-19 vaccinations at middle and high schools

TUNNEL HILL — Protecting themselves and others, avoiding missing school and work, and not letting down teammates were among the reasons Northwest Whitfield High School students and staff members lined up for COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday, and they were glad to receive the vaccine in their own building.
"It's convenient for (those) who want to be vaccinated in a safe, familiar place," said Principal Mandie Jones. "Parents and families could also come" to be vaccinated, if they wished.
It's "good doing it here at school," said Ryan Richards, a history teacher who received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. "Kids can see adults (modeling) a positive example, so it's definitely a positive."
Janet Robbins "almost went last week (for her first shot), because I didn't (know) it was going to be here," said the agriculture teacher and FFA adviser. "It was the easiest shot I've gotten in many, many years, and it was super, super fast."
Vaccinating individuals at the school made it "a lot more convenient" for Jaxson Holt to get vaccinated, the junior said: "I don't have to go out of my way."
Lexi Stinnett, a Northwest alumna, was thrilled to help her alma mater by providing vaccinations to students and staff.
"I requested to come because it's my alma mater," said Stinnett, who recently joined the Whitfield County Health Department. "I said, 'I'd love to come do it here.'"
As cases of COVID-19 spike locally and nationally due to the delta variant at the same time students return to school, Whitfield County Schools was offering vaccination clinics at each of its middle and high schools this week with the Whitfield County Health Department. Vaccination is available to students 12 years and older, with parental permission, and their families.
"I was first in line" when vaccinations became widely available this spring, but "I'm not going to tell any parent they have to vaccinate their kids," Jones said. "Vaccines are a personal choice for families, so we're not pushing them on anyone," just making them available for those who wish to have them.
Whitfield County Schools, which has roughly 12,500 students and 1,900 staff members, reported 51 students (a handful at Northwest) and 15 staff with COVID-19 among its 23 schools and administrative buildings the first week of school.
Jones was vaccinated with numerous other Whitfield County Schools staff members as part of a mass vaccination event at the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy this spring, with her father one of the main reasons.
"He has MS (multiple sclerosis), and he basically has no immune system, so I couldn't see him until I was vaccinated," she said. "I would never put him at risk."
Holt and senior Bridgette Pedraza also considered family members for their vaccination.
"I have a 10-month-old baby sister at home," Holt said. "I want to" protect her.
Many of Pedraza's family members have been vaccinated, but not all, and with the new delta variant rampaging locally, caution is prudent, she said. "It's a good idea."
As of Tuesday afternoon, Whitfield County had 16,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 13th most among Georgia's 159 counties, with 822 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19, 140 confirmed deaths and 17 probable deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Whitfield County's rate of 15,310 cases per 100,000 residents is third highest among Georgia counties.
Everyone in Pedraza's family who was vaccinated "was perfectly fine" after, which addressed her fears about side effects, she said.
"I thought it would be bad, because of the big hype, but it wasn't."
Being vaccinated also improves her chances of not having to quarantine due to a positive test or because of exposure, she said. "I don't want to miss school or work" at a shoe store.
Holt's job and as a lineman on the Bruins football team also motivated him to be vaccinated.
At the grocery store where he works, "it gets pretty hot in the back room, (especially) with a mask on, and I'm around the public when stocking," he said. "Plus, I'm trying to move up to cashier soon, and I'll be interacting with people all day."
In Whitfield County, 35% of residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 40% of residents have received at least one dose.
"I'd put off (getting vaccinated) because I was hoping we would get past this (pandemic), but we're obviously not, and I'm seeing cases of people younger than me having real trouble" with COVID-19, Richards said. "I decided to take the plunge."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.