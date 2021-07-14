Whitfield County Schools officials busy preparing for 2021-22 school year

Though the 2021-22 academic year doesn't begin for almost a month for students, Whitfield County Schools teachers, staff and administrators are in the "busiest time for planning and training," said the school system's deputy superintendent.
"There's a lot of work going on" in the month or two before the official beginning of the new school year for students Aug. 6, said Karey Williams, who had been Whitfield County Schools' assistant superintendent for teaching and learning before the Whitfield County Board of Education gave her the deputy superintendent title earlier this year. "All these things energize us for the year."
This week, elementary school teachers are training on phonics with Sonday System Essentials, which brings proven multisensory phonics instruction to elementary students, Williams told Whitfield County Board of Education members during a meeting Monday. Sonday System Essentials helps teachers quickly identify students who could benefit from reading interventions, particularly those with dyslexia.
Next week, any interested teachers can enjoy four days of virtual math training, and the school system will have its administrative "retreat," which will include principals, assistant principals and other "key" leaders in the school system, she said. Those two days, July 21-22 at the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy, will be "high energy."
The administrative retreat will also include discussions about COVID-19 safety protocols for 2021-22, said Superintendent Mike Ewton. "There's new guidance from the" U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and "we're going to look at that, as well as" advice from the state and from "local public health."
Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, and in-person learning, rather than virtual learning, is "a priority" for the 2021-22 school year, according to the CDC. However, it's recommended anyone over the age of 2 who isn’t fully vaccinated – students, teachers and staff – continue to wear masks indoors and to try to maintain three feet of distance.
Whitfield County Schools opted to have in-person learning, while also making virtual learning available, when the school system started the 2020-21 academic year nearly a month later than usual, and encouraged, but did not mandate, masks for students. The school system has not yet announced what, if any, regulations regarding masks or social distancing will be in effect for 2021-22, as currently students age 12 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S.
Whitfield County Schools will not offer virtual learning in 2021-22, although students who desire it can do so through various offerings from the state. While roughly 30% of Whitfield County Schools students opted for virtual learning at the start of the 2020-21 school year, that figure had dropped below 10% by the end stages of the year.
In-person learning "is definitely better," said Drew Bragg, who spent the past two years as Coahulla Creek High School's assistant principal and is now the principal of Valley Point Middle School. "There are some kids who do well with the virtual, but not the majority."
Next month, administrators and any other evaluators will be trained on a new evaluation system for counselors, which more closely mirrors the evaluation system currently used to observe teachers, Williams said. The new evaluation method is a directive from the state.
New teachers will be introduced to the school system July 27-29, and teachers will have pre-planning days Aug. 2-5, Williams said. Whitfield County Schools currently has at least 135 new teachers set to join the school system for 2021-22, "about 40 more than I can ever remember" in any other year.
New teacher orientation is a critical piece of "getting their careers (in this school system) off to a good start," Williams said. "We get them oriented to Whitfield County Schools and share our goals with them."
Surveys taken by incoming teachers following last year's orientation were full of "high praise" for the training sessions, and "we hope to give them a sense of confidence," according to Williams. "We want (new teachers) to feel comfortable with us," so they ask questions, because "it's OK to not know every answer, but it's not OK to not stop and ask questions,"
