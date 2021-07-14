Whitfield County Schools officials busy preparing for 2021-22 school year

File/Daily Citizen-News

Michelle Caldwell, then Whitfield County Schools' elementary curriculum director and now director of accountability and assessment, shares insights with new teachers during new teacher orientation at Eastbrook Middle School during the summer of 2020. This year's new teacher introductions are scheduled for July 27-29, and new teacher orientation is a critical piece of "getting their careers (in this school system) off to a good start," said Karey Williams, Whitfield County Schools' deputy superintendent.