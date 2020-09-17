Whitfield County Schools officials consider more time in buildings for high school students

With the first few weeks of the new school year complete, Whitfield County Schools is continuing to tweak its virtual learning format as the system sees what's working and what isn't.
Overall, "it's going pretty well," said Judy Gilreath, superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. "We've had some compliments and some complaints, (as) virtual learning is not for everyone."
"It's really taxing on our teachers," who have to teach their virtual students as well as their in-person learners, and "there's more responsibility on parents" with digital learning, Gilreath said. Among the issues for some with virtual learning is no or slow internet at home, and while "we can give devices to those who need them, we can't fix their home internet."
Some students lack proper space at home to do their virtual work, as well, said Karey Williams, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. Furthermore, "some parents and grandparents are inexperienced with virtual learning, and that creates stress."
Roughly 30% of Whitfield County Schools students opted for virtual learning to open this academic year, and elementary students can return to face-to-face learning if they wish at the end of October, while middle school students can return in mid-November, but high school students can't return until the first semester ends in mid-January, Gilreath said. The system will begin accepting face-to-face return requests roughly two weeks before a student is eligible to return to in-person school.
Currently, high school students can only be in school buildings two days a week, learning virtually the other three, to allow for social distancing, while younger students are attending in-person school every day, which is possible due to the size of those buildings in relation to the number of students, Gilreath said. In high school, however, "it's just so hard to social distance."
The system is taking small steps toward bringing high school students into buildings more, however.
The current schedule has the Monday/Wednesday cohort and the Tuesday/Thursday cohort meeting with their teacher one time a week for 90 minutes, but on Sept. 28, schools will start meeting on a seven-period schedule, according to the school system.
"Students will stay with their current cohorts, but will begin meeting their teachers twice a week for 50-plus minutes. If conditions continue to improve, high schools will consider dropping the cohorts and requiring students to meet" four days (Monday-Thursday) a week utilizing the seven-period-day model.
"I'd like to bring them back (into buildings) more," but the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic limits what schools can do, Gilreath said. "As of Friday, we had six students and two staff members actually positive (for COVID-19), with a little over 100 quarantined, but no one got it at school."
Fortunately, with virtual learning, "our teachers have designed some great things online for students, more than I thought we could do, to be honest," Williams said. "They've created a lot of videos, and assignments are loaded on the front end, particularly for elementary students, so they can do them throughout the week instead of waiting until the last minute."
And lessons are following the same timeline whether they are in-person or in the virtual realm, Gilreath said. "We want to keep it together so there's not a disruption when they do return to the classroom, because we view this as temporary."
In other developments from this week's Whitfield County Board of Education meeting, board members approved $323,554 to purchase Chromebooks with warranties and licenses and $202,390 to purchase a pair of school buses.
"We try to buy some buses every year," Gilreath said. "We need more, because some of them are really old."
The board members also accepted donations, including several for the cheer program at New Hope Middle School for a total of nearly $6,000.
"We started a competitive cheer squad over there recently," Gilreath said. "They've been getting a lot of donations for uniforms, travel" costs, etc.
