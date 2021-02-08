Whitfield County Schools officials consider ways to help students who have fallen behind during COVID-19 pandemic

Whitfield County Schools' teaching and learning officials are already examining instruction possibilities for the next school year, because "there are (students) who are going to be behind and need extra help," a school system official said.
By August, scheduled to be the start of the 2021-22 academic year, "some (students) won't have been in a classroom since March of 2020 (because of COVID-19), and it's hard to get" accurate assessments for students who are completely virtual learners, said Karey Williams, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. In addition, "it's tough to teach (young students) to read virtually," while older students may have missed critical content areas due to the lack of in-person instruction.
"We want them face to face as much as possible," Williams said. "That's where they learn best."
"Most of the kids are back face to face," said Chris Parker, Whitfield County Schools' director of student services and COVID-19 "czar." "We all know that's where students need to be."
Whitfield County Schools offers in-person instruction for all grades five days a week, but students can opt for complete virtual learning.
Of Whitfield County Schools’ approximately 13,000 students, fewer than 1,000 chose virtual education for the second semester, 277 elementary students, 250 middle school students and 451 in high school, said Superintendent Judy Gilreath. Approximately 30% opted for virtual learning at the start of the school year, but that figure had dwindled to 10% by the end of December.
"I think parents are realizing that virtual learning is not best for most children," Gilreath said. Also, with "relatively low" numbers of positive COVID-19 tests among students — 4% of Whitfield County Schools students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the academic year began in August — some "anxiety (of parents) about (their children) contracting the virus at school is lessening."
Masks are mandated when social distancing can't be practiced for middle and high schools, said Gilreath. In elementary schools, masks are strongly encouraged.
"Not all students are made to be home and disciplined enough to do that work," said school board member Carolyn Weaver. "And, it's hard on the parents, who have to work and then try to make sure their children are doing (their schoolwork)."
Even students who didn't opt for total virtual learning this year may have had to miss some time due to a positive COVID-19 test or quarantine because of possible exposure, Williams said. "How we get kids caught up in 2021-22, that will be our number one (priority), and there's all kinds of discussion going on about that."
That could require extra personnel, remediation programs, tutoring or summer school, she said. "We may need to expand summer school (so students can) make up courses."
Another problem is the number of students who turned their attention to jobs during the economic crisis that has accompanied the pandemic, she said. For them, "school has taken a back burner, (and) we need to try to get them back."
The system could dip into funds from the second federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act as it attempts to bring students back up to speed. Whitfield County Schools expects to receive $11.5 million from the second CARES Act.
"Some of that CARES money will have to be used for teaching kids and helping them get caught up," Williams said. "We have our work cut out for us."
