Whitfield County Schools outlines plans for positive COVID-19 tests

As of Aug. 14, Whitfield County Schools had had 13 staff members test positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) since June, and seven students, said Superintendent Judy Gilreath.
The system began tracking those numbers in early June, and the first recorded positive test was June 18.
"All those cases have come from outside-in," said Chris Parker, director of student services and Title IX coordinator. "We've not had a case yet that spread within a group."
The system developed plans and protocols in the event a student or staff member tested positive for COVID-19 or was exposed to it. The first day of school is Aug. 31.
Following recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Georgia Department of Public Health and the local health department, any student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19 must go into quarantine for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, said Parker. The person can return to school if he or she is fever-free for at least 24 hours and symptoms have improved.
Some symptoms, like loss of taste and smell, may continue for weeks or even months after recovery, according to the CDC. However, that "need not delay the end of isolation."
When someone tests positive for COVID-19, the school system will contact the health department — "there's a form I send them" with all the pertinent details — to "try to find any close contact exposures," Parker said. "The more information we have, the better off we are."
Those exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 will need to quarantine for 14 days, monitor their symptoms, and get tested for the coronavirus, he said. "The incubation period is 13-14 days."
If they remain asymptomatic for 14 days, they can return to school, he said. "The whole point of this is trying to limit exposure as much as we can."
Masks are important in preventing large-scale outbreaks, which is why the system is "strongly encouraging" — although not mandating — them, Parker said. "The more masks that are worn, the better chance we have of mitigating spread."
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children over the age of 2 wear masks, and Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, recommends schools mandate masks.
Fitted N95 masks are the most effective at filtering respiratory droplets from the mask’s wearer, while neck fleeces offer little protection compared with other masks, according to a recent study from a team of Duke University researchers. In addition to fitted N95 masks, surgical and cotton masks also proved highly effective at filtering droplets, while knitted masks and bandannas offered relatively little protection.
Among the challenges for the school system is that other, less-serious conditions can have similar symptoms to COVID-19, Parker said. For example, "we have lots of students and staff with allergies," and when flu season kicks into gear across the nation this fall and winter, that may add another layer of complexity.
That's why "we're going to take every symptom as serious as we can," he said. "If you're showing any symptoms," whether they turn out to be COVID-19, allergies, a cold, the flu, etc., "just stay home until you're better."
"If a student is showing symptoms," parents may be asked to pick up that student from school, because "we're trying to protect everyone else from whatever you may have," he said. "We're asking our parents to help us out here, (because) our goal is to keep our doors open."
"We know school is the best place for them, and children need to be in school, (so) closing a whole building is a last resort," he said. "We are trying to avoid that, but we'll do it if we have to, because our primary goal is student safety."
Though children account for 22% of the nation's population, only 7% of confirmed COVID-19 cases have been among those younger than 18, and only about six out of 100,000 school-age kids are hospitalized with COVID-19 compared with the overall rate of 130 people per 100,000, according to the CDC.
Whitfield County Schools athletic teams have been practicing and playing games already, and attendance hasn't been limited, but the system will likely limit attendance at football games, the opening weekend of which is scheduled for Sept. 4, Parker said. For fans who do attend, "please wear a mask, socially distance, and if you have symptoms, stay home until you're better."
To open the school year, high school students will follow a hybrid schedule, where they'll attend two days a week and learn virtually the other three.
This setup is "not ideal, not what we want to do, but because of the large numbers of students" in high schools, social distancing is practically impossible if all students attend every day, Gilreath explained last month. Additionally, "we want as few transitions as possible."
With smaller populations at elementary and middle schools, those students will have traditional face-to-face instruction five days a week.
However, "we're trying to limit large groups as much as possible, so we're trying to keep (those students) in cohorts to prevent cross-contamination," Parker said. "The cafeterias will be limited, not full."
Whitfield County Schools families had the option to select virtual learning this year, and roughly a third did so. Virtual learning will mirror classroom pacing and instruction as much as possible, so students won't be lost if and when they switch from one to the other.
Digital lessons will focus on the four "C's," according to Karey Williams, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning: communication, between teachers and classes, students and teachers, students and their classmates, and groups; collaboration, working together, discussing and problem-solving; critical thinking, examining why content is being taught; and creativity, providing students with chances to demonstrate their mastery.
Parker understands there's "fear of the unknown" among students, families and even staff members, but Parker's daughter is a rising senior at Southeast Whitfield High School, and "I feel very confident sending her to school."
"If I didn't feel it was safe, I'd be banging the drum the loudest that we need to do something different, but everything is in place to keep them as safe as we can," he said. "We need to give students an opportunity to come to school."
