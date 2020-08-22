Whitfield County Schools outlines plans for positive COVID-19 tests

File/Daily Citizen-News

Sarah Gossett, a seventh-grade science and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) teacher, talks with Leslie Cortez on the first day of classes at New Hope Middle School in August 2018. Though Whitfield County Schools high school students will only attend in-person school two days a week to begin the 2020-21 academic year, students in elementary and middle school are set to attend five days a week for traditional, in-person instruction.