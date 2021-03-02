Public Notice – Whitfield County Schools
Public auction on March 31, 2021. The Whitfield County Schools is selling 100-plus lots of Equipment & Surplus Inventory through Compass Auctions & Real Estate, Tennessee. Auction ID #5678.
Live preview available for registered bidders is Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from noon to 5 p.m. EST. Auction starts promptly at noon Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Online preview, catalog and registration available at www.SoldOnCompass.com.
For questions or additional information, please contact Compass Auctions & Real Estate at (800) 729-6466.
The Whitfield County Schools will be referring all inquiries regarding the auction to Compass.
Date: March 31, 2021
Time: 12 p.m. EST
Description: Public surplus and equipment
Auction Company: Compass Auctions & Real Estate
Address: 3114 Freeman St, Chattanooga, TN 37406
Registration and additional information: www.SoldOnCompass.com or (800) 729-6466
