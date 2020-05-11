Whitfield County Schools prepares for all possibilities to open next school year

In this file photo from March, Antioch Elementary students Rachel Suliveres, 11, and Brooklynn Hardin, 10, answer questions about their ALPHA (Advanced Learning Program for High Achievers) group's social action project. It remains unknown when students and staff will be able to gather again like that due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and Karey Williams, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for Whitfield County Schools, said last Monday the system is preparing for various scenarios in the 2020-21 academic term.