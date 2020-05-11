Whitfield County Schools prepares for all possibilities to open next school year

Teachers and administrators in Whitfield County Schools kept a close eye on high school seniors, making sure they remained on track to graduate, an assistant superintendent said.
Karey Williams, an assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, discussed the system's plans for the conclusion of the school year last Monday night during a meeting of the Board of Education.
Seniors "do definitely want to get their diploma," Williams said.
All high school students have personal technological devices for online learning, which began in mid-March due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, she said. In addition, the year's final batch of choice board packets have been sent out to families. Choice boards contain various assignments curated by teachers. This academic year ended Friday for seniors and will end Friday, May 15, for all other students.
Whitfield County Schools has already begun forming various plans for the start of the 2020-21 academic term, Williams said. No one knows yet whether staff and students will be able to make a full return to buildings, or if distance learning will be necessary, or if it will be a blend of the two.
Purchase orders
The Board of Education approved a purchase order of $29,668.37 with Telnet Inc. for indoor and outdoor cameras at the new North Whitfield Middle School, scheduled to open for the 2021-22 academic year, and a $29,952.19 purchase order with Telnet for indoor and outdoor cameras at the new Valley Point Middle School, set to open for the 2020-21 academic year. In addition, the board approved a $34,680 purchase order with ByteSpeed Computers to replace an engineering lab at Northwest Whitfield High School.
Construction updates
Valley Point Middle School is "coming along nicely," said Mike Ewton, assistant superintendent for operations and student services. While a rainy spring delayed the project slightly, it won't impact the building opening in time to start the 2020-21 academic year.
"They're now laying sod around the building," Ewton said. Inside, flooring is "about 85% installed, 80% of the doors are in place, and some furniture has been delivered."
North Whitfield Middle School is also behind modestly, but "not enough to notice," he said. There, "brick is about 80% installed," and "roof decking is about 65%."
Transportation agreement
Whitfield County Schools will continue its agreement with Gordon County Schools for the latter to transport six of the former's students to the Georgia School for the Deaf in Cave Spring. The contract calls for the former to reimburse the latter $20,500 for the 2020-21 academic year.
"We transport them to the Gordon County line, then they take them the rest of the way," said Judy Gilreath, superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. "We do (this) every year."
