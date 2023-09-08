The proposed Whitfield County Schools millage rate comes in at 18.50 mills, representing the first time the system has reduced its property tax rate in almost a dozen years.
“We have had the millage rate of 18.756 for 11 consecutive years,” Whitfield County Schools Chief Financial Officer Kelly Coon said at a Sept. 6 hearing at the system’s central office. “This year, the board is going to reduce the millage rate by 0.256 mills.”
With that proposed millage rate in place, she said the overall impact is a 19.45% increase in property taxes compared to last year’s bill.
“It does not mean that every taxpayer has a 19.45% increase to their home value,” Coon continued. “Some could have more, some could have less depending on what the tax assessors’ office valued their property at.”
The total real estate property tax digest for 2023 came in at $1,976,853,764, representing a roughly $354.2 million increase over the 2022 figures.
“From the tax commissioner’s office, we have received appeals — 1,256 properties,” Coon said. “With a 40% value in dispute of almost $168 million … this is kind of a real big unknown for this tax digest, we have not received any information when appeals will be processed to know if they are denied or if they are granted.”
Per a press release statement from the school system, the proposed tax increase would make the bill for a home with a fair market value of $175,000 approximately $211 larger than last year. For a non-homestead property with a fair market value of $132,143, the increase would come out to about $159.
With the proposed 18.50 millage rate in effect, the system is anticipated to generate about $37.6 million in property tax-derived revenues.
“We are already a couple of months into FY (fiscal year) ‘24,” Coon said. “When the board adopted the budget using the 18.756 millage rate in an estimation of a 10% increase to the tax digest, I projected local revenue to come in at a little over $34 million.”
With a 2.5% tax commissioners’ collection fee factored into the equation, however, Coon said the total projected revenue would instead come in at a little over $36 million.
“The impact to the budget pretty much breaks the district even, expense to revenue,” she said. “The projection here is $20,000 expense over revenue.”
Coon recalled piecing together the system’s FY ‘23 operating budget.
“At that particular time, we knew that real estate was selling like hot cakes, things were moving,” she said. “At that time, I estimated 7%, which was a pretty conservative estimate for the tax digest.”
The FY ‘23 budget was ultimately adopted in June 2022, with the system receiving firm tax digest figures two months later.
“As expected, we had a great increase of reassessments,” Coon said. “So conversations started with the taxing authority and a couple of months went by and it was decided that the 2022 tax digest would be rescinded and it would revert back to the digest values of 2021, giving taxpayers a one-year time period to prepare for the increase of tax bills.”
Coon said the system fell short of its initial revenue generation projections by about $620,000.
“So even the 7% increase was not enough,” she continued. “When we got that tax digest, when they reverted back, we actually had a negative reassessment value on the rollback calculation. So what happened was our millage — which we had for 10 consecutive years at that time, 18.756 — the rollback calculation created a millage higher than that of what we had.”
The system’s 2024 fiscal year started on July 1, 2023.
“When this budget was adopted in June of this year with a $40.3 million local revenue stream, we ended up with over $4 million of expenses over revenue,” Coon said. “This is the first time that this has happened to the district in a long time … when the board adopted this budget in June, we knew we had a shortfall and would be using a significant amount of fund balance for operating.”
However, she said the proposed budget amendments corresponding to the millage rate change means the school system would not have to utilize that much fund balance to cover its operational costs.
“That would create a projected ending fund balance of 25.67%, which is more in line with where the district aims to be,” she said.
The proposed amended budget — incorporating the 18.50 millage rate — anticipates about $130.3 million in total revenue for the fiscal year, with about $92.8 million coming in the form of State of Georgia revenues.
As for anticipated expenses, about $89.2 million is set aside for “direct instruction,” with another $10.3 million listed for “general administration” purposes.
“For FY ‘25 and beyond, we have your general salary things,” Coon said. “The majority of the salary schedules for the school district at least have annual or every other year incremental increases to those — we have been working on a salary schedule restructure for our classified employees.”
The system, she said, has certainly experienced an abundance of inflation-related woes in the form of increased construction, utility and even school bus fuel costs.
And then there are the ongoing labor market challenges.
“We have already been notified that the Teachers' Retirement System of Georgia employer share is going to increase for FY ‘25,” Coon said. “Last year, FY ‘23, we saw a major increase to State health benefit plan certified insurance … we have been told that in January of 2024, the first tier of increase will hit at $250 per member per month. We will see that again in January of 2025 and we will see the remainder of that in January of ‘26 — so we know those costs are building.”
The Whitfield County Board of Education is expected to establish the 2023 millage rate at a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 a.m. The meeting will take place at 1306 S. Thornton Ave. in Dalton.
Coon noted that two homestead exemption items will be on local voters’ ballots this November.
“If one or both of those were to pass, we do not know the impact to the local revenue stream to the school district at this time,” she said.
