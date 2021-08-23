Whitfield County Schools puts in place mask mandate, but parents can opt children out

In order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19's highly contagious delta variant, Whitfield County Schools is mandating masks for students and staff when social distancing isn't possible beginning Tuesday, but parents may contact their child's school or their children's schools to opt them out of the mandate.
"The spread (of COVID-19) in schools is minimal, but the biggest problem is all the quarantines," said Superintendent Mike Ewton. As of Friday, "we had 300 to 350 students in quarantine, and while we know from experience very few of those (quarantined have or will have COVID-19), we still have to follow the procedures."
Last week, Whitfield County Schools reported 116 student cases of COVID-19, with 17 staff cases. That's in addition to 51 student cases and 15 staff cases the first week of school.
Whitfield County's rate of 815 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents during the past two weeks indicates "high community transmission," as "anything over 100 is considered high," according to Dr. Zachary Taylor, interim director of North Georgia Health District 1-2, which is based in Dalton. The delta variant is "two to three times as contagious as previous variants, and we're seeing a steep rise in cases in (children) across the state due to the delta variant, (which is) probably 98% of our cases right now."
With previous variants, youth were "not effective transmitters, but it appears at this time children are more effective at transmitting the delta variant," Taylor added. "They have higher viral loads" with the delta variant than previous variants.
Several studies from the 2020-21 academic year demonstrate mask wearing in schools is an effective prevention strategy, according to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report updated in July. However, when mask wearing is inconsistent, outbreaks can occur, and that's even more likely with the more contagious delta variant this year.
As of Friday afternoon, Whitfield County had 16,260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 14th most among Georgia's 159 counties — with 826 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19, 241 confirmed deaths and 17 probable deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Whitfield County's rate of 15,534 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents is second highest among Georgia counties, behind Chattahoochee.
Vaccination for those eligible (ages 12 and older) remains encouraged by the school system, but is not mandated.
Whitfield County Schools brought vaccination clinics to each of its middle and high schools last week with the Whitfield County Health Department. In Whitfield County, only about 35% of residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been given full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Previously, the vaccine had only emergency use approval from the FDA. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines both have emergency use approval.
Vaccinated students and staff who are exposed to COVID-19 but remain asymptomatic will not have to quarantine, according to Whitfield County Schools. If a student who tests positive for COVID-19 was wearing a mask while at school, any exposed students who were also wearing a mask will not have to quarantine as long as they remain asymptomatic.
Principals may implement other restrictions based on circumstances at their schools. That could, for example, include changes to meal service in order to facilitate social distancing.
When the school year opened at Eastside Elementary School on Aug. 6, Principal Ben Hunt and others were celebrating "normalcy," but unfortunately that didn't last long, as "this delta variant has really thrown us," he said. Fortunately, "our kids at our school have no problem wearing masks," so adjusting to the mask mandate shouldn't be a problem.
"I stand in the hallway every morning wearing my mask, and if I see a student without one, I ask" if he or she would like a mask, and "99 times out of 100, they take one," he said. "Every school is responding to this based on (its) individual needs."
Hunt has adjusted the lunch schedule, with half of students eating in classrooms and the other half in the cafeteria to provide everyone more space, so students alternate days of eating in classrooms and in the cafeteria, he said. "We're making small changes to hopefully turn back this tide."
Visitors will be limited in school buildings, but exact protocols will be left to each school. After-school programs, athletics and family engagement events will continue, but may be adjusted based on circumstances.
Whitfield County Schools is not offering a virtual learning option for students this school year. Families interested in virtual learning must look at options like the Georgia Virtual School and the Georgia Cyber Academy, but those programs are not affiliated with the school system.
As has been the situation previously, parents are asked not to send ill children to school, and the school system will continue various mitigation measures, such as enhanced cleaning of school buildings and buses. Contact tracing will also continue, so seating charts will be kept.
More information can be found online at www.wcsga.net/COVID-guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.