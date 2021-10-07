Whitfield County Schools raises pay for substitute teachers

Whitfield County Schools substitute teachers will be paid more after the Whitfield County Board of Education voted 5-0 Monday night to increase their pay.
"We had to be more competitive," especially after several other area school systems recently boosted their pay for substitutes, said Superintendent Mike Ewton. "It's well-deserved, (as) substitutes are invaluable."
The daily rate for substitutes moves from $65 to $85, and the daily rate for long-term substitutes (11-21 days) moves from $100 to $120, while the daily rate for those substituting 22 days or more moves from $110 to $135, according to Whitfield County Schools.
Dalton Public Schools recently upgraded its substitute pay, by $10. The daily rate for substitute teachers is now $85, the daily rate for long-term substitute teachers is now $120 and the daily rate for long-term substitutes with teaching certification is now $135.
Beyond pay raises, Whitfield County Schools officials are "looking at everything to get people to join us and stay," as the school system contends with labor shortages in departments ranging from school nutrition to transportation, Ewton said.
"It seems to be a universal problem in industry right now, so we're trying to think outside the box, and some of it could be (increasing) pay, but we'll also look at other incentives."
Whitfield County Schools already increased pay for school nutrition staff in August. The school board approved 5-0 a pay increase for school nutrition employees of 65 cents an hour, which brought starting wages for those workers to $10.52.
"Virtually everyone" in the school system has pitched in at a school kitchen at least once in the past couple of months due to a staff shortage in school nutrition, and "we're doubling and even tripling routes right now to get things covered in transportation," Ewton said.
"Lots of coaches with (commercial driver's licenses) who usually would drive a few (athletes) to a game are driving buses, and more (staff) would like to help, but you can't just let anyone drive a bus — you need a license."
"We've always appreciated the work these folks do, but I think we've all gained even more of an appreciation" this year, Ewton said. "It's tough work."
"Thankfully," the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines for possible exposure among students and staff in Whitfield County Schools have both dropped significantly in the past few weeks from a peak in late August and early September, Ewton said. "We hope (that trend) continues."
And while "we have a layered approach" that includes social distancing, proper hygiene, awareness and additional cleaning measures, the mask mandate (with opt-outs) put in place by the school system in late August "has definitely made an impact, at least on quarantines," Ewton said. "It may or may not have affected the number of cases, but there has to be a correlation" with fewer quarantines.
"If everyone has a mask on, those" around someone with COVID-19 "don't have to quarantine, as long as they're asymptomatic," he said. "It's helped us keep more kids in school."
Masks have "made a big difference" at Northwest Whitfield High School, with significantly fewer students forced to quarantine due to possible exposure, said Principal Mandie Jones. "We've been able to keep a lot more kids in classes."
Several studies from the 2020-21 school year demonstrated mask wearing in schools was an effective prevention strategy, according to a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report updated in July. When mask wearing is inconsistent, outbreaks can occur, and that's even more likely with the more contagious delta variant this year.
There were 41 student cases of COVID-19 in Whitfield County Schools last week. That's the lowest number for any week so far this school year.
