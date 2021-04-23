Each year the University of Georgia and the Georgia Department of Education recognize Georgia Certificate of Merit Scholars for outstanding scholastic achievement throughout the first three years of high school.
To qualify, students must rank in the top 5% of their junior class.
Whitfield County Schools has announced the 2021 Georgia Certificate of Merit recipients from Coahulla Creek, Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield high schools.
