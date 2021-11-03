Whitfield County Schools relaxes quarantine rules for high schools

High school students in the Whitfield County Schools system no longer have to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19 in a school setting under a new policy that took effect Tuesday.
If a high school student has COVID-19, students in contact with him or her will be notified, and they, in consultation with parents or guardians, can still quarantine if they wish, said Chris Parker, the school system's director of student services and COVID-19 "czar." They just don't have to quarantine anymore.
Those exposed to COVID-19 outside of school will still have to quarantine, Parker said.
"Our spread is predominantly outside of schools."
COVID-19 cases continue to follow a sharp downward trend from early in this school year, Parker added.
"This is the time to try this to try to keep kids in school."
The new guidance "will keep more kids in school," said Superintendent Mike Ewton. Of "all the students we've quarantined" due to COVID-19 exposure, "very few show up positive (for COVID-19) later."
Because COVID-19 vaccines have long been widely available for high school students, but only recently have become recommended for younger children, the school system is beginning this new policy with high schools only, Ewton said.
"We're going to study the data, and we'll incrementally go to middle school, and then elementary school, if it looks good."
"We look at data every week, and the data is the driver for all these decisions," Ewton added. "We've also looked at some other school" systems that have made a similar move, and based on their results, "it seems like it would benefit us to try this."
Previously, those exposed to COVID-19 could avoid quarantine in other ways. For example, vaccinated students and staff exposed to COVID-19 but who remained asymptomatic have not had to quarantine. Also, if a student who tests positive for COVID-19 was wearing a mask while at school, any exposed students who were also wearing a mask did not have to quarantine as long as they remained asymptomatic.
Whitfield County Schools mandates masks for students and staff when social distancing isn't possible, but parents may contact their child's school or their children's schools to opt them out of the mandate.
Last week, Whitfield County Schools reported 26 student cases of COVID-19 and four staff cases. Whitfield County Schools has more than 12,000 students and more than 1,900 teachers and support staff.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Whitfield County had 19,243 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — 14th most among Georgia's 159 counties — with 926 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19, 315 confirmed deaths and 24 probable deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Whitfield County's rate of 18,384 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents is third highest in the state.
Though "we were afraid" high school graduation percentages would drop during this pandemic, Whitfield County Schools actually had a higher four-year graduation rate for the class of 2021 than either of the prior two years, said Deputy Superintendent Karey Williams.
Due to the pandemic, some students moved away for financial reasons, while others devoted themselves full time to work to provide for their families, so "I would never have dreamed our graduation rates could go up."
"This is a great success," Williams said. "I'm really proud of the efforts of our schools, parents, students" and others.
Phoenix High School, the school system's credit recovery option, saw "tremendous growth," Williams said. Phoenix's 2021 four-year graduation rate was 57%, up from 50% each of the past two years.
The school system's four-year graduation rate for 2021 was 87.8%, up from 86.8% last year and in 2019. The state figure was 83.8% last year and 82% in 2019.
Northwest Whitfield High School led the way for the class of 2021 with a 94% four-year graduation rate, followed by Coahulla Creek at 93.8% and Southeast Whitfield at 91%.
Also during Monday's meeting of the Whitfield County Board of Education, the school board members approved spending roughly $1.16 million for 3,275 Chromebooks and licenses from CDW-G. The funding is from the school system's allowance from the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act.
The school board members also approved purchase of a pair of Ford Fleet vehicles, at a total cost of roughly $61,000.
Buying vehicles is "less than predictable" due to supply chair shortages, but these vehicles are "on the lot (and) will fit our needs," according to Mark Gibson, the school system's chief operations officer. The Ford Escape and Ford Edge will be used for the school system's professional learning needs and School Nutrition department.
The school system is also selling a dozen buses and three fleet vehicles as "surplus" following school board approval, Gibson said. The lowest mileage of the trio of fleet vehicles is 240,000.
Gibson is also planning to put up guard rails along Mitchell Bridge Road to protect Dawnville Elementary School, as there's currently only a chain-link fence in that area, and already "someone left the roadway in front of the school and took out the (Dawnville Elementary School) sign," Gibson said. Guard rails should "protect if someone leaves the roadway, voluntarily or involuntarily."
Gibson doesn't have an estimated cost for the project, but will "soon," he said. "We'll make it happen."
