Whitfield County Board of Education members voted 5-0 Monday to approve a plan that will bring more School Nutrition staff members onto the school system’s payroll, a move the school system’s director of School Nutrition believes will help “stabilize” that workforce.
Currently, roughly half of School Nutrition’s staff members work for Whitfield County Schools, with the other half from Qualified Staffing, a temp agency, and kitchens comprised predominantly of the former “seem more stable” than kitchens with more temporary workers, said School Nutrition Director Angie Brown. Under the proposal adopted Monday, as many as 35 people could join the school system’s payroll, but “some of the individuals (who) apply for these positions may already be in-house, so the number may be lower” than 35.
The plan also creates a new position, Lead Production, to be in charge of “the back of the house, making sure food is getting made and brought to the front of the house,” Brown said. The Lead Production position will join the supervisory roles of manager and head cashier at elementary and middle schools and the supervisory jobs of manager, head cashier and assistant manager at high schools.
It’s “a good move,” said Superintendent Mike Ewton. “With the labor issues going on everywhere in the country, we’re trying to make things better for current and prospective employees.”
“It is my belief that this plan will help stabilize the department while still limiting the costs of in-house employees, (and) I do feel this would increase the overall efficiency of the program,” Brown stated. “This plan would ultimately give each kitchen a core staff to maintain stability and effectiveness.”
Along with bus drivers and custodians, School Nutrition workers have been the hardest to hire and keep on the job this year due to a tight labor market and the continued impact of COVID-19, according to Ewton: “We still have some people out, now, but it’s a lot better than it was” last month.
The new plan is “sustainable” in the near-term and well into the future, Ewton added. “We’ve looked at it, and we can do it.”
In August, the school board members approved 5-0 a pay increase for School Nutrition employees of 65 cents an hour, which brought the starting wage for those workers to $10.52, in order to lure more prospects.
“That puts us in line with” other area school systems, like Calhoun, Dalton and Murray County, which all raised their pay rates, Brown said at that time. “We’re not up there with market rate (in the private sector), but we can sell no holidays (worked) and no weekends.”
The school board members also voted 5-0 Monday to accept a $28,000 grant from No Kid Hungry, a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. Nearly a quarter of Georgia’s children live in “food insecure” homes, meaning those households don’t have enough food for every family member to lead a healthy life.
School Nutrition employee Tiffany Smith applied for the grant, and part of the funds will be used for a transit van for the school system’s summer nutrition program, Brown said.
“It’s one more way to get kids food, which will be a really good thing, and we can use” remaining funds for items like coolers, which also assist in distribution of summer meals.
School Nutrition will also benefit from a new electric frymaster fryer with battery for Southeast Whitfield High School. The school board members approved the $39,920 expense 5-0 to Mobile Fixture & Equipment Co. Inc., headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.