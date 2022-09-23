Whitfield County Schools is seeking community participation to help determine strengths, challenges and priorities to address in the district’s 2024-29 Strategic Plan.
“A strategic plan can be considered the ‘big picture’ plan that helps lead an organization to achieve its long-term goals,” said Superintendent Mike Ewton.
“Over the years, our strategic plans have guided many important decisions. Whether implementing or changing instructional initiatives or allocating precious resources for projects, these plans help us keep an eye on our overarching long-term goals.”
The five goals of the 2021-24 Strategic Plan that currently guide the district — (1) Teaching and Learning, (2) Human Resources, (3) Finance, (4) Parent, Family and Community Engagement, and (5) District Operations — will remain the focus in the new five-year plan. The priorities and indicators of success under each goal, however, will change according to respondents’ feedback.
“Educating students is a partnership between schools, families and our community,” said Michelle Caldwell, director of assessment and accountability. “As we develop our 2024-29 Strategic Plan, we want to provide the opportunity for all voices to be heard so that our plan reflects the needs of our local community.”
The eight question survey, available in English and Spanish, will be open until Friday, Oct. 14. To complete the survey online, visit www.wcsga.net/sp-survey. Paper copies can be found at any Whitfield County school, the Whitfield County Central Office (1306 S. Thornton Ave.) and the Whitfield County Student Services Center (201 E. Tyler St.).
“Survey results provide meaningful data that determine areas of strength and challenges which guide the school system’s future goals and priorities,” said Caldwell. “We look forward to working together as we strive to meet the needs of all students in Whitfield County Schools.”
The 2024-29 Strategic Plan will be released in the fall of 2024.
