Whitfield County Schools sees delays on some projects

File/Daily Citizen-News

Carmen Sosa hands a box of food to David Helton at Coahulla Creek High School as Helton prepares to make deliveries in early June for Whitfield County Schools' summer nutrition program. Whitfield County Schools' nutrition department is currently operating roughly 16 members short of a full staff, and contending with some food shortages, but "every industry is experiencing similar issues" right now, said Superintendent Mike Ewton.