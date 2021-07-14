Whitfield County Schools sees delays on some projects

Whitfield County Schools is seeing delays on several construction projects, as well as labor shortages in some departments, but the school system's directors and department heads have contingency plans in place to make sure the 2021-22 academic year can begin next month "without a problem," according to the superintendent.
Construction delays are due to an inability to obtain necessary materials, as well as "labor volatility," Mike Ewton, who took over as superintendent July 1, told the Whitfield County Board of Education during Monday's meeting. "Every industry is experiencing similar issues."
Roof and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) replacements at Southeast Whitfield High School are still slated for summer of 2022 completion, but more work will have to be done during this school year and next summer than initially planned, Ewton said. "The roof over the science wing has been completed, (but) we're not going to be able to get as much done this summer as we hoped."
A roof project at Antioch Elementary School has "been put on hold" due to unavailable materials, the school system's nutrition department is operating roughly 16 members short of a full staff, and the school system's transportation department is roughly 10 workers light, Ewton said.
While that's an improvement from the latter part of the 2020-21 school year, when the transportation department was "down 20" employees, "it's still short" of where it needs to be, and some bus drivers may have to "double up" on routes early in the 2021-22 school year as they did in the latter part of 2020-21, as one way of contending with staffing shortages.
The nutrition department has also dealt with shortages of some foods for its summer meals program, according to Angie Brown, director of nutrition. "I think most of those have been due to staffing issues at those plants," as the labor shortage "is trickling down to us."
Other projects have proceeded as planned, including at Varnell Elementary School and Valley Point Elementary School, Ewton said. "Paving is complete" at the former, while a renovation of the gym floor at the latter is also finished.
The remodel of the manufacturing wing at the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy is now set for a mid-August completion date, Ewton said. The first day of school for Whitfield County Schools students is Aug. 6.
Training students for current and future workforce needs is the main aim of that manufacturing wing, according to Brian Cooksey, chairman of the academy's board of directors. "We'll have some of the best manufacturing labs in" the state, which will benefit students in the academy's manufacturing career pathway.
At the academy, "the entire team is focused on supporting the workforce needs of our community and providing the individualized support needed for each student to achieve their personal and career goals," Cooksey added. "Our industry and community are blessed to have a great educational partnership like (the academy) to help develop and inspire the next generation of talent."
"We can't wait" for students to begin utilizing the new-and-improved wing, then-Superintendent Judy Gilreath noted earlier this year. "It's going to be fantastic."
The next Whitfield County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, at the central office.
