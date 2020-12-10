Whitfield County Schools sees slight graduation rate increase

Despite conducting the final two months of the 2019-20 academic year completely virtually due to COVID-19, the graduation rate for Whitfield County Schools didn't suffer, instead ticking upward slightly.
The four-year graduation rate for Whitfield County Schools was 86.83%, up from 86.81%, and 3.03 percentage points higher than the Georgia average.
"We love it when (the rate) goes up," and all the more in such a trying year, said Superintendent Judy Gilreath. "It says a lot about our students, of course, but also our teachers, social workers, and graduation counselors, who kept them on track."
Adding graduation counselors to high schools four years ago has aided students, as the counselors develop relationships and keep in close contact with students and families, Gilreath said, noting, "They work really hard."
The graduation rate at Coahulla Creek High School was 95.8%, up from 92.8%, while the Northwest Whitfield High School rate was 92.8%, a slight bump from the previous rate of 92.3%. Phoenix High School maintained its 50% graduation rate, and Southeast Whitfield High School's graduation rate dropped slightly from 93.3% to 92%.
Transportation
Also during this week's meeting of the Whitfield County Board of Education, Mike Ewton, assistant superintendent for operations and student services, briefed board members on the system's transportation department, which includes 174 school buses.
The average age of a school bus in the system's fleet is 14.5 years, with the oldest at age 23, and the average mileage is 165,000 miles, said Ewton. While the system does receive two or three buses annually through the state, those are only "base models," which don't include such crucial amenities as radios or cameras.
The base model is roughly $80,000, and the system usually contributes another $20,000 or so to bring buses from the state up to system standards, Ewton said. All system buses have three or four cameras.
"We operate 115 daily routes," 18 of those for Exceptional Student Services, and all of the system's drivers "go above and beyond" the minimum certification and education, he said. "Our drivers are certified in CPR, first aid, (automated external defibrillator use) and Stop the Bleed."
Board Chairman Bill Worley has experience driving a school bus, and "it is challenging, (so) I appreciate our drivers and (maintenance workers)," he said. "We have a good bunch" in that department.
Construction
Ewton also updated board members on construction projects.
At the new North Whitfield Middle School, slated to open for the 2021-22 academic year, "awning installation has begun, and gutters are being installed (with) panels to follow them," he said. Irrigation is being installed on the playing field, and "we now have heat in all parts of the building."
The new Westside Middle School gym "is very close to finishing, (with) a few minor things on the punch list" remaining, he said. A ribbon cutting ceremony was planned for later this month, but due to the high rate of COVID-19 spread in this county, that will be pushed to January.
Several issues at the new Valley Point Middle School, which is in its first year hosting students, have been addressed, but a few others remain, he said. For example, Northwest Georgia Paving has "done some paving in the parking lot" to eliminate dips that create "bird baths" of water, but that work hasn't been completed.
"Some electrical things should be done this week, but the biggest thing is the sewer retrofitting," which is set for Christmas break, Ewton said. "That's an acceptable plan."
Policy change
The board had its second reading regarding a tweak to board policy regarding use of school facilities, and that change will now become permanent.
Applications for outside use of school facilities will now have to be approved not only by the building principal, but by the superintendent or the superintendent's designee, and compensation for use of the facilities will be based on the cost of utilities, custodial and maintenance personnel costs, and any other expenses deemed necessary by the principal and the superintendent or the superintendent's designee, according to the system. Organizations must provide proof of liability insurance and name Whitfield County Schools as an additional insured entity for their events.
The next scheduled meeting of the school board is at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, at the central office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.