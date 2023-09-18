Tracie Simmons, Whitfield County Schools’ social services coordinator, delivered a “Whole Child Services” report to Board of Education members at a public meeting on Sept. 11.
“Yes, we can pour a lot into academics and achievements,” she said, “but if we’re not addressing other needs, as well, then they’re not going to be successful in the classroom.”
Simmons said the Georgia Department of Education launched its Office of Whole Child Supports several years ago. The statewide program includes several divisions, which are centered on things like mental health and integrated wellness.
“Our students, they bring their big emotions and their little emotions into those school doors,” Simmons said. “Just like they don’t leave their worries and their concerns about what’s going on.”
Pivotal roles
And that, she said, is where WCS’ school social workers and counselors play pivotal roles.
At the start of the new academic year, Simmons indicated that the system employed seven social workers and 34 counselors across two dozen schools.
Each of the social workers provides direct services to at least three schools. Depending on enrollment numbers, each school in the system may have anywhere from one to three counselors on-site.
“We do schedule one day that we’re going to be at a school just so that way the school can set up meetings,” Simmons said.
The role of school social workers, she said, is to “bridge gaps” between education and the community at large.
“We know if we’re not working together with the parents, the child is not going to be successful,” Simmons continued. “As a school social worker, we are much more reactive to things going on, more crisis-oriented in nature.”
School counselors, she said, are expected to be more “proactive in nature” when it comes to addressing and meeting students’ particular needs.
“Their job is to look at and define comprehensive school counseling programs,” she said. “They get to do a lot of prevention stuff … addressing a lot of academic planning, social emotional classroom guidance, they do a lot.”
Social workers and counselors may approach certain aspects differently, but Simmons said WCS’ personnel work in tandem to ensure a child’s success in and out of the classroom.
So far in the 2024 fiscal year, Simmons said WCS has made at least 30 referrals to the local Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS).
For fiscal year 2023, the number of referrals was 246. A year prior, the figure stood at 252 referrals.
“There is a face with each number that I talk about,” she said. “We’re all mandated reporters, so if for some reason we felt like there was a suspicion of some type of abuse or neglect, we made that report so that DFCS or law enforcement can determine the overall safety for a student.”
The reasons for DFCS involvement, Simmons said, runs the gamut from suspicions of domestic violence and sexual abuse to medical and mental health neglect.
“Being in poverty does not mean that families are automatically neglectful, that can go to any economic group,” she said. “When we’re talking about neglect, we’re talking about families, adults or caretakers knowing about resources — they have those resources available to take care of that child and protect that child — but they choose not to.”
Foster care impacts
Since classes resumed in late summer, Simmons said the WCS student population includes at least 55 children in foster care.
At one point in the previous school year, she indicated there were at least 100 foster care children enrolled in the county system.
“Prevention is key,” Simmons said. “Also, building those relationships so that kids will want to tell when they’re being harmed and they’ll know who to tell.”
In many instances, Simmons said it’s not just counselors and teachers who students may confide in.
“A lot of times, they tell cafeteria workers and bus drivers,” she said.
Simmons brought up House Bill 855, which became effective in 2021.
“Lawmakers all of a sudden finally realized ‘Hey, if students go into foster care, there’s probably some trauma going on,’” she said. “They mandated that a school system looks at the adverse effects of students being in foster care and what that impact is making on their academics.”
Students in foster care, Simmons said, have several rights. If it is in a child’s best interest, for example, she said a student can stay within his or her school of origin for the duration of their time in foster care.
“They automatically qualify for free lunch, also transportation to and from school,” she said. “I cannot brag on our transportation department enough — they do a fabulous job. I often call them and say ‘Oh gosh, I’ve got this kid in North Whitfield County and guess what, they go to Valley Point, can you work it out?’ Miraculously, they do.”
Within 30 days of a child entering foster care, Simmons said she sends the student’s case worker and caretakers a trauma screener to assess their needs in and out of the classroom.
“Then we set up a meeting at school with a counselor, administrator, teachers, and get a school psychologist involved,” she said. “And we come up with a plan that will transfer with them from school to school.”
‘Crisis’ level
So far in the new school year, Simmons said WCS has identified at least 150 students categorized as homeless within the district.
“A lot of times when you are homeless, you think ‘Oh, they’re living under a bridge or they’re living in a tent,’” she said. “It’s really defined as lack of a fixed, regular and adequate night-time residence.”
In many situations, Simmons said homeless children will live “doubled up” with extended family members.
“Because that family cannot secure housing on their own,” she said. “They move in with relatives, friends, those kinds of things.”
The lack of affordable or adequate housing in Whitfield County has reached a “crisis” level, Simmons said.
“Of course, we have families living in motels and hotels,” she continued. “And we do have some kids around in shelters, such as our crisis shelter.”
‘Couch surfing’
A growing subgroup of students in the district, Simmons said, are unaccompanied youths.
“Meaning that students are maybe coming to this country — they’re in this country, they’re 16, 17 years old — they’re couch surfing, moving from place to place,” she said. “They’re not living with their parents and there is no one assigned as their caregiver.”
At Southeast Whitfield High alone, she said, 13 students “who are living independently” have been identified.
“So we’re working on that,” she said. “One of the goals is to always provide education stability, because every time a student changes their school, they lose four to six months of learning.”
Food insecurity still a concern
Food insecurity, she said, also remains a concern throughout the district.
In the last school year she said that about 68.5% of WCS students qualified for free and reduced lunch. That percentage was even higher at some schools; the figure stood at about 86% for Eastbrook Middle and Eastside Elementary, while the number almost hit 90% at Antioch Elementary.
During the fiscal year ‘23 school year, she said more than 1,000 elementary students per week participated in the Saturday Sacks program.
“Which is basically a weekend meal that our students can easily prepare,” she said. “Chattanooga Food Bank did a food drive at Southeast in August. We had 165 families show up — 438 adults, but more importantly, 468 children.”
Commented
