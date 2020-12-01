Whitfield County Schools' STAR student adds Georgia Scholar to résumé

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

The Georgia Scholar program is a "perfect" encapsulation of "being a student in high school (because) you have to be good in academics, but it also prioritizes leadership in extracurricular activities, and getting those experiences is really good for a high school student," said Kellen Martin, a member of Northwest Whitfield High School's class of 2020, a 2019-20 Georgia Scholar, and the STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) student from Whitfield County Schools for 2019-20.