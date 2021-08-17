Whitfield County Schools' STAR student 'on a whole other level'

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

Alex Defalco, left, Whitfield County Schools' STAR student for 2020-21 and Coahulla Creek High School's valedictorian for the class of 2021, "has an ability to truly comprehend and understand math not many students have," said one of her math teachers, Josh Deslattes, right. Defalco chose Deslattes as her STAR teacher because "he gets us to accept the challenges," and he's one of the main people responsible for her decision to major in statistics and pursue a career as an actuary, she said.