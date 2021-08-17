Whitfield County Schools' STAR student 'on a whole other level'

Alex Defalco, Whitfield County Schools' 2020-21 STAR student, excelled in all of her courses for four years, but she really shines in math.
Defalco, Coahulla Creek High School's valedictorian for the class of 2021, "made an impression on me from day one freshman year, and it was evident she'd be a standout student," said Josh Deslattes, who taught Defalco math her freshman, sophomore and junior years. "She has an ability to truly comprehend and understand math not many students have."
The STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) program is sponsored by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) and the PAGE Foundation. Each STAR student chooses a STAR teacher to share in the recognition, and Defalco chose Deslattes.
Deslattes is an excellent teacher because "he pushes us, and he doesn't sugarcoat anything," Defalco said. "He gets us to accept the challenges."
He's also one of the main people responsible for her decision to major in statistics and pursue a career as an actuary, said Defalco, a National Merit Scholar and a Georgia Scholar: "He put it on my radar."
When students show mathematical ability, "pushing math careers is really important to me, especially with (females), who are very underrepresented in math" and other STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields, said Deslattes, who taught math at Coahulla Creek and was the school's AP (Advanced Placement) and Gifted Coordinator before moving to The Dalton Academy as an assistant principal this school year.
Too often, girls are "steered away" from those interests at a young age, he said, "but it's very important to have that representation."
Defalco has "always felt supported" in her math pursuits by faculty, from elementary and middle school through high school, she said.
"They reinforced it, and they have been there for me."
"We need to communicate with parents, too, because (STEM) fields are appropriate, and they are the future," Deslattes said. Defalco can be an example to others, and "her ability to interpret math is key for actuarial science."
Defalco "fell in love with Z-scores" — the measure of how many standard deviations below or above the population mean a raw score is — "when I started taking stats, and I love that there are so many real-life applications for statistics," she said. "I'm also a stats tutor, and it means a lot to me to help someone else understand statistics."
Her statistics teacher, Billy Singletary, said she "does her best every day, all day, and then she will do it again tomorrow."
Defalco was accepted into the honors college at the University of South Carolina — "I tried, but I couldn't make a Dawg out of her" at the University of Georgia, Deslattes said with a hearty laugh — where she'll major in statistics.
"I've always admired her self-awareness," Deslattes said. "She really knows what she wants, and that's always stood out to me."
"You've got to do what you love, and when you do, it's not a burden," Defalco said. "When you challenge yourself, you're (easily) motivated."
"Statistics is not something every school has, but (the University of South Carolina does), there's tremendous faculty support, and I thought the campus (in the state capital of Columbia) was beautiful when I toured it," Defalco said. "I hope to incorporate statistics into river conservation research, (perhaps) with endangered species."
"There's not a harder course at this school Alex could have taken; she's taken all the AP classes we have to offer," Deslattes said. "She's even done what we call in math 'The Super Seven,' two AP classes, two dual enrollment classes and three honors classes."
High school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average to qualify for a STAR nomination, according to Kris Horsley, communications specialist for Whitfield County Schools. Students are considered for school system recognition as the top STAR student, those recipients compete for region honors and region honorees contend for the honor of being named State PAGE STAR students.
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life, according to the department. The Georgia program is coordinated by the department's excellence recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private school throughout the state.
During her four years of high school, Defalco "has grown in confidence and really come into her own," Deslattes said. "She's on a whole other level."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.