Southeast Whitfield High School teacher Lori Lyn Hicks helped student Karina Mendoza overcome her fears about diving into the deep end — literally and metaphorically — which helped Mendoza grow as a person in countless ways.
"I wouldn't be the person I am today without (Hicks)," said Mendoza, Southeast's 2021-22 STAR (Student Teacher Achievement Recognition) student. "I'll treasure the memories and always be thankful for her."
Mendoza "made me cry" with her remarks, Hicks said Monday at the Dalton Convention Center as the Kiwanis Club of Dalton recognized this year's local STAR students and teachers. She is "one of those students who made as much impact on me as I hopefully did on her."
Hicks is "a teacher in every sense," whether in the classroom or the swimming pool, said Mendoza, a senior who plans to attend Dalton State College. "Math wasn't really my thing, but she made it enjoyable for me," and math class sophomore year "was one of my favorite classes ever."
It's "impossible to walk into her class and not feel cared about," Mendoza said. She "saw things in me I didn't see in myself, believed in me at times I didn't believe in myself, and (taught me) how to persevere and get through tough times."
When Mendoza began swimming, she could barely remain afloat, but she demonstrated "true grit," and she "got better every meet, because she never gave up," Hicks said. "She put her heart into every practice like she did into every math assignment," and she took new swimmers under her wing this school year.
"She's a true leader, and she doesn't ask for accolades, but she deserves them," Hicks said. "She always stood out to me" in math class, and she "took to the online transition deftly" in the spring of 2020 when schools shifted to remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"She inspires me," Hicks added. "When I grow up I want to be just like her."
Benjamin Griggs, this year's STAR student from Coahulla Creek High School and for Whitfield County Schools, is "a future leader in society," said his STAR teacher, Josh Deslattes, who was also Coahulla Creek's 2020-21 STAR teacher. Griggs places "all his energy into every opportunity, and he can always be relied upon," including to assist any of his struggling classmates.
Griggs is an ideal mentor and collaborator, said Deslattes, who taught him in four math classes at Coahulla Creek before leaving the Colts to become assistant principal of The Dalton Academy. "He's an incredible young man with unlimited potential."
Deslattes is a STAR teacher for many reasons, including the fact he's not afraid to tell students when he's disappointed in their effort, said Griggs, who runs cross country for the Colts and hopes to attend Brigham Young University. That honesty "made the whole week for us when he was proud of how we did."
Deslattes is an excellent teacher because "he pushes us, and he doesn't sugarcoat anything," according to Alex Defalco, Whitfield County Schools' 2020-21 STAR student. "He gets us to accept the challenges."
Deslattes "had us make" flashcards in geometry class, and "we all did amazing," Griggs said. He's a "unique teacher," too, in that he teaches students to teach themselves and takes two weeks to share financial information that "will help us later in life."
Deslattes "teaches you life lessons," which Katherine Walker appreciated, said the Georgia Scholar and Coahulla Creek's class of 2021 salutatorian. "He taught us about interest rates and loans, stuff that helps you in life."
"Everyone was sad" he left, and "we miss (him)," said Griggs, who was on the school's academic bowl team each year Deslattes was the coach. "He relates to students and cares about them."
Cael Poston, Northwest Whitfield High School's STAR student, could work with aplomb with any group of classmates, one of the many character traits that impressed his eighth-grade teacher, Jennifer Nix, she said.
"He cares about his community, his school, and others."
He also boasts a "strong moral compass and sense of justice," said Nix, his STAR teacher. Poston, who plans to attend Georgia Tech to study engineering, was focused on "fairness," and he expected his classmates to give their best as he did, which is inspirational for students as well as staff members.
"I can still see him, frozen in time at the age I taught him, in the center of my room, (with a) quiet strength and confidence," said Nix, who teaches eighth-grade gifted humanities at New Hope Middle School. "He poured his heart into everything he did, and I still have some of his papers."
"He was always willing to take risks, and that is a way to succeed in life," she added. "He asked questions to know, not just to get an 'A' grade."
Prior to Nix's class in eighth grade, "I despised reading books, and I hated writing even more, (but) she was the first teacher who made me want to write," said Poston. "I don't think I could have done as well in school without wanting to write and without her class teaching me how to write."
Sponsored by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE) and the PAGE Foundation, the STAR program has been recognizing outstanding students and teachers for more than six decades.
High school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average to qualify for a STAR nomination, according to Kris Horsley, communications specialist for Whitfield County Schools. Each STAR student chooses a STAR teacher to share in the recognition.
As Whitfield County Schools' STAR student, Griggs will compete for region honors and then, possibly, an opportunity to be named a state PAGE STAR student, according to Horsley. STAR teachers continue on with their STAR students at every level of the program.
In addition to STAR teachers, it's obvious parents have made a crucial impact on these STAR students, as the students are persistent and willing to "get out of their comfort zone," said Britt Adams, who served as Northwest's principal for more than a decade and this school year started as academic dean at Christian Heritage School. "These kids are our future leaders, and the future is bright."
