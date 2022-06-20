Whitfield County Schools’ tentative fiscal year 2023 budget estimates general fund revenues of roughly $129.4 million and expenditures of approximately $129.9 million, according to Finance Director Kelly Coon.
Expenses are estimated to be roughly 4.4% higher than in fiscal year 2022, which ends June 30, Coon said. However, local contributions to general fund revenue are estimated to be 2% higher in fiscal year 2023 than in fiscal year 2022, making up 29% of general fund revenue, with the remaining 71% from the state. Coon estimates a general fund balance at the end of fiscal year 2022 of $42.8 million, although “it is a challenge to predict what the ending fund balance will be months early,” and that’s especially true this year, as there’s a “labor shortage, we have vacancies in payroll, and items on order” that may or may not be delivered during this fiscal year.
Coon will present the tentative fiscal year 2023 budget again in another public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Whitfield County Schools’ central office at 1306 S. Thornton Ave. The Whitfield County Board of Education is expected to adopt the fiscal year 2023 budget at that meeting.
At this time, Coon anticipates no change in the local tax digest, as she doesn’t have the pertinent information from the tax assessor’s office, she said. Nearly 90% of the school system’s general fund budget is spent on salary and benefits.
The tentative fiscal year 2023 budget includes raises for classified staff — on average, $1.32 an hour — as well as 17.5 new teacher positions and four paraprofessional positions, Coon said. Many of the new teachers and paraprofessionals will work in Exceptional Student Services, as the number of students in need of those services continues to “spike.”
School meals
After two years where all students were able to eat school meals free due to a federal waiver because of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have to again charge for meals in 2022-23, except for students who qualify for free meals based on socioeconomic status, said Angie Brown, nutrition director for Whitfield County Schools. Families will have to fill out forms to determine eligibility.
As high inflation makes food more expensive, Whitfield County Schools will increase meal prices for students in the 2022-23 school year by 15 cents, the first increase since the 2019-20 school year, Brown said.
“Our food (costs) increased $2 million this year.”
Breakfast at middle and high schools will be $1.50, elementary lunch will be $2.50, and lunch at middle and high schools will be $2.75. Breakfast at elementary schools will remain free. The amount of increase was determined using the required Paid Lunch Equity tool, U.S. Department of Education financial reporting and other market forecasts, according to Brown. Even with the increases, Whitfield County Schools will still charge less for meals than do several school systems in the region, including the Calhoun City School District, Catoosa County Public Schools and Dalton Public Schools, so “I think it’s still a pretty good deal.”
The 15-cent increase is “modest, considering” how food and materials costs have increased, said Mark Gibson, chief operations officer for Whitfield County Schools.
Compass Transition Academy
To help more young adults with intellectual disabilities find gainful local employment, Whitfield County Schools will launch the Compass Transition Academy this fall.
The goal is to “get them competitively employed, (which) impacts the community” because fewer young people “will be sitting at home,” according to Allison Oxford, transition specialist for Whitfield County Schools. They can “contribute to society, but we have to match their strengths to jobs we have in the community, (and) we could use all the community partners we can get.”
The Compass Transition Academy will be at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy and feature a PAES (Practical Assessment Exploration System) Lab so participants can have “more intensive development experience around employment,” Oxford said. The “five strands” of PAES — from “construction to office employment — assesses them (on) very distinct skills so we know their strengths and can maximize them to get them to employment.”
Nurses on the payroll
The tentative fiscal year 2023 budget also includes bringing five nurses onto the school system’s payroll who have been contracted previously to the school system through the county health department.
“The health department requested we bring our (five) school nurses on board with us,” as the school system can offer a “more attractive” package, especially in terms of benefits, according to Chris Parker, director of student services. “We think this will be a positive thing for Whitfield County and our students.”
Federal funds spending
Whitfield County Schools’ $2.7 million from the initial federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act has been completely spent since June 30, 2021, and Coon estimates the school system’s $11.5 million from the second CARES Act will be 45% used by the end of fiscal year 2022. The system has until Oct. 1, 2023, to use all CARES II funds.
Whitfield County Schools used CARES II funds to purchase 14 school buses, among other expenses, Coon said. “Those have been delivered, (and) it’s wonderful to replace (some buses in) our aging fleet.”
The school system has until Oct. 1, 2024, to spend its $26 million from the federal American Rescue Plan, Coon said. Roughly a quarter of those funds will have been spent by the end of fiscal year 2022.
Whitfield County Schools has “done a lot of capital projects with federal funds,” a different approach from many school systems, but some expenses the school system has committed to with federal dollars will need to be absorbed into the budget “when the (federal) money runs out,” Coon said. She estimates that figure at $3.5 million.
ESPLOST spending
Coon has budgeted $21.6 million for capital projects in fiscal year 2023, she said. Many of those projects will be funded at least in part through ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax).
ESPLOST started in Whitfield County in July 1997, and only three of Georgia’s 159 counties currently do not have an ESPLOST, according to Mike Ewton, superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. Since 1997, Whitfield County Schools has built four middle schools, three elementary schools and a pair of high schools with ESPLOST funds.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems typically use their version to finance capital improvements — like renovating schools and building new ones — technology, safety and security improvements, and buses, but not operating expenses.
