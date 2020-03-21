After spending months and months executing various social action projects, Whitfield County Schools elementary students converged earlier this month to share what they learned with one another.
Each elementary school has a version of ALPHA (Advanced Learning Program for High Achievers), and each unit performs an annual social action project led by fifth-graders.
Beaverdale's ALPHA squad, for example, spearheaded an effort at their school to collect items and money for the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia, hauling in several dozen toys and food for cats and dogs, as well as more than $50 in cash.
They also toured the facility, Crystal Burch, a member of the "Operation: Help Save the Animals" team, explained on March 12. When their drive was complete, they delivered the donations to the Humane Society in late January.
They created short clip videos to raise attention during the school's morning announcements, said Avery Moore, another member of Beaverdale's ALPHA squad. They placed a purple bucket for monetary donations at the school, and a clear bucket for food and toys.
"Collecting is harder than you'd think, and that hard work takes a long time," said Asher Moore, another member of the team. They sent home fliers to solicit items and money, and they collected for a couple of months.
Westside dedicated efforts to the DEO Clinic, collecting various supplies during the course of two weeks, said Camdon Cash, a member of the ALPHA team. They learned that social action involves "helping others to make the world a better place."
They also realized the value of altruism, said Teagan Voyles, another member of the team. By furnishing the clinic with necessary supplies, the clinic can use its limited funds on medicines to help patients, and the clinic's director, Tom Brown, visited Westside before the project (to explain needs), as well as after (to thank the students).
Now located inside the Mack Gaston Community Center, the DEO Clinic provides primary and preventive health care to financially eligible individuals of Whitfield and Murray counties who otherwise have no access to public or private health insurance, and it has more than 70 volunteers, Brown explained in January. "Last year, we provided (roughly 3,300) office visits and lab appointments to our patients, most of whom have chronic conditions."
The clinic is funded by donations, corporate benefactors and "a few grants, so this is truly a homegrown solution to indigent care in our community," Brown added. "Members of a community in poor health impact the whole community, and hopefully we're helping the overall health of our community."
At Westside, students in first grade and younger focused on collecting sanitizing wipes, grades three and four concentrated on tissues, and grades four and five were dedicated to paper towels, with the classrooms at each level collecting the most items receiving a popcorn party, said Maddie Retelle, a member of the ALPHA team. They also made posters, sent fliers home to inform parents, and spoke to classes to increase support.
Valley Point also divided duties among grade levels, as their ALPHA team collected items for the Children's Hospital at Erlanger in Chattanooga. Kindergartners and pre-kindergartners collected new crayons, first-graders collected coloring books, second-graders collected toys, third-graders collected puzzles, fourth-graders collected stuffed animals and fifth-graders collected Play-Doh.
They shot a video to share with their school and collected 231 items during four weeks. They then delivered them to the hospital in Chattanooga.
After collecting hair dye for the Children's Hospital at Erlanger pediatric hematology and oncology unit the last couple of years, Antioch's ALPHA squad instead did a drive this year for other items for that unit. They collected more than 90 tins of Play-Doh, more than 80 packs of crayons and nearly 70 coloring books.
Cedar Ridge used JustServe.org for service ideas and eventually split the ALPHA team into two projects: taking photos of gravestones at local cemeteries, then uploading them to billiongraves.com so families can locate ancestors, and collecting stuffed animals for the Red Cross, which were then delivered to children who had lost their homes to fires.
Dawnville did a sock drive for the homeless, who tend to lack proper coverage for their feet, and they exceeded their goal of 500 pairs by collecting 520. They also created T-shirts to raise awareness, with a sock windmill on the front and their "Warm their Soles" slogan on the back.
Dug Gap collected change for the Ronald McDonald House in Chattanooga, which assists more than 500 families annually. The last two years, Dug Gap's ALPHA team also raised money for the Ronald McDonald House, so it's become almost a tradition at the school.
This year, the goal was $450, but they far surpassed that, collecting more than $1,000. Classes who raised the most received parties with pizza and doughnuts.
Children in Hamilton Medical Center's emergency department or pediatric unit this holiday season were able to find a welcome distraction in original coloring books created by students in New Hope Elementary's ALPHA program.
"We'll definitely put these to good use, (and) I know (patients) are really going to enjoy (them)," Rachel Ogle, community outreach manager for Hamilton Health Care System, explained in December when she picked up the books from New Hope. "It means a lot" that the ALPHA students thought of the hospital's young patients, and "this is an excellent social action project."
ALPHA student Brier Hall understood the impact their gifts could have on hospitalized youth.
"I'd be really scared going to the hospital, but I'd enjoy" these books, Hall said in December. She'd also appreciate "knowing somebody was thinking about me."
ALPHA students spent nearly two months on the project, making nearly 50 books, and "they turned out really nice," Alison Adams, New Hope's gifted services teacher, said in December. Students "are very proud of" the projects, and, through the process, "they learned some empathy, which is good for them."
Tunnel Hill's ALPHA team sorted, organized and alphabetized books for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library Friends of the Library book sale, since it can be frustrating for customers who have to search aimlessly for books they desire. Members of the ALPHA team visited the library on two occasions for a total of nine hours. They also created dividers for sections of books using cereal or rice boxes; they wrapped them, then draw art on them.
Varnell started a literal and figurative chain reaction with their Kindness Club's Helping Us Grow (HUG) campaign. Kindergartners collected toiletries, winter apparel and snacks for Bags of Love for the homeless; first-graders wrote letters of gratitude to cafeteria workers, spread bird seed and collected $100 for the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia during their "12 Days of Elf Kindness"; second-graders collected coloring books for City of Refuge; third-graders crafted Valentine's Day cards for individuals in nursing homes; fourth-graders collected items for youth at Children's Hospital at Erlanger; and fifth-graders recycled markers, expos and highlighters to reduce plastic waste.
All these acts of kindness propelled the school to a new record of cans collected during the annual Varnell Community Christmas drive. Then, students were encouraged to catalogue their positive deeds on strips of paper, which led to actual paper chains that hang in the school's hallways.
ALPHA students were motivated to do their service projects after reading a book about "The Candy Bomber," Col. Gail Seymour "Hal" Halvorsen, who gained fame for dropping candy to German children during the Berlin Airlift.
