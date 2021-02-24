Whitfield County Schools will have a new superintendent, as Judy Gilreath plans to retire at the end of June.
"It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing that I plan to retire at the end of June," said Gilreath, who has been with Whitfield County Schools since 2001 and took over as superintendent in March of 2013. "I will miss the wonderful friends that I have made over the last 20 years but am looking forward to new opportunities as I move into retirement; I am not one of those people who can just sit at home, so I am sure that I will be pursuing other adventures."
Gilreath "has meant so much" to the system, and she "will be greatly missed," said Bill Worley, chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Education.
"She is a phenomenal leader and a fantastic person," Worley said.
The school board will begin discussing the search for a replacement on Monday, and "ideally some time in May would be good to have someone named, but that will depend on finding the person by then and (his or her) ability to" start, Worley said. The next superintendent will need to be a strong leader with high moral standards and the ability to make tough decisions, Worley said.
Read Friday's Daily Citizen-News for a full report.
