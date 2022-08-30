All Whitfield County Title I schools have scheduled their annual Title I parent meetings on the following dates/times:
• Antioch Elementary: Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m.
• Beaverdale Elementary: Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
• Cedar Ridge Elementary: Oct. 6 at 4:45 p.m.
• Cohutta Elementary: Sept. 22 at 5:30 p.m.
• Dawnville Elementary: Thursday at 6 p.m.
• Dug Gap Elementary: Sept. 29 at 5:45 p.m.
• Eastside Elementary: Thursday at 5 p.m.
• New Hope Elementary: Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m.
• Pleasant Grove Elementary: Thursday at 6 p.m.
• Tunnel Hill Elementary: Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
• Valley Point Elementary: Sept. 13 at 1:30 p.m.
• Varnell Elementary: Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m.
• Westside Elementary: Oct. 4 at 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
• Eastbrook Middle: Sept. 6 at 5 p.m.
• New Hope Middle: Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
• North Whitfield Middle: Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m.
• Valley Point Middle: Sept. 19 at 4 p.m.
• Westside Middle: Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m.
• Phoenix High School: Sept. 14 at 9 a.m.
• Southeast Whitfield High School: Oct. 5 at 7:45 a.m.
Meetings last approximately an hour. All schools also have recordings that can be found on each school's website under "Resources," "For Families," "Family Engagement/Title I," and on each school's Facebook page. Please contact your child's school with any questions.
