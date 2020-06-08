Whitfield County Schools to assess students with new, free tool from the state

Whitfield County Schools will shift to a new "formative assessment" from the state for the 2020-21 academic year, and it won't cost the system anything.
"The best part is it's free," said Audrey Williams, assistant superintendent for accountability and assessment. "The state department (of education) has never given us" an assessment tool quite like Data Recognition Corp. (DRC) Beacon.
In recent years, Whitfield County Schools has administered MAP Growth tests to students early in the year, in the middle of the year, and toward the end of the year to understand what students have learned and where best to target additional instruction, Williams said. However, with Georgia school systems told to expect budget cuts of roughly 14% for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1, due to the economic crisis precipitated by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a free tool like DRC Beacon becomes all the more attractive.
DRC Beacon is used while instruction is ongoing, providing immediate feedback for educators, Williams said. As with MAP, the school system will use DRC Beacon three times a year, in the fall, winter and spring.
The system already uses GKIDS 2.0, another free tool from the state, to assess kindergarten students, she said. Keenville, another free assessment program from the state for students in grades one and two, will debut in Whitfield County Schools in 2020-21.
DRC Beacon measures English language arts and math for students in grades three to eight, and scores on formative assessments like DRC Beacon can be used to help predict student performance on "summative assessments," such as Georgia Milestones. In English language arts, DRC Beacon scores students on several components, from key ideas and details, vocabulary acquisition and use, and informational text to text types and purpose, research and conventions of standard English language use.
Another attribute of DRC Beacon is that it "automatically changes when Georgia standards change," Williams said. "The questions will change as state standards change."
School board member Tony Stanley praised Williams and others for not only the work they've done to shepherd the school system through the coronavirus crisis, but also for finding ways to save money in the future while still doing what is best for students.
"I'm so proud of everybody in this system for the work they've done," Stanley said. "It's been handled great from (the superintendent on down), and everyone has done a super job."
DRC Beacon offers accommodations for text-to-speech in English for both English language arts and math, as well as text-to-speech in Spanish for math, and video sign language for English language arts and math, according to Data Recognition Corp. It also provides closed captioning for listening items.
Williams is thrilled to debut DRC Beacon.
"Am I excited? Yes," she said. "I can't wait to learn something new and see how it works in our classrooms with our kids."
