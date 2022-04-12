Whitfield County Schools' administrative staff members are split between two locations, but they could be united under one roof as soon as next summer.
The Whitfield County Board of Education voted 4-0 Monday — Joseph Farmer was absent — to transfer $3.5 million from the general fund to the capital projects fund to renovate a wing of the former building of the North Whitfield Middle School and make it the new administrative services building.
"Our goal is occupation and for it to be in service next summer," said Mark Gibson, chief operations officer for the school system. "We're in the planning and design phase right now."
Currently, enrollment services and other student services are in a "very old" building at 201 E. Tyler St., while the offices of the superintendent, deputy superintendent, finance director and several other positions are at 1306 S. Thornton Ave., said Superintendent Mike Ewton.
"We'd keep our warehouse on Tyler Street — we just need roof (work on that) — but there's a lot we'd have to do in that building and (the Thornton Avenue building) if we wanted to stay there" with office staff.
"A large investment would have to be made" in those buildings to modernize them, so this solution provides "cost avoidance," Ewton said. The Tyler Street building, in particular, "is not indicative of where we are in Whitfield County Schools, (as) you go in there and it feels like 1977."
The current "central office" on South Thornton Avenue — the building will be closed when staff depart, then sold — "does not have good security," Ewton said. "You can just walk all around in there," while the new home will have "a secure vestibule, like a school."
Having 100-plus administrative staff members in one location instead of two will make for "a streamlined process" for parents, families and even new hires, he said.
"It's very segregated now, so this will be a lot more efficient."
It "would be awesome if all of our services were combined" in one location, said Kelly Coon, chief financial officer.
School board meetings will move to the new location, Ewton said.
"There are a whole lot of benefits."
North Whitfield Middle School students moved to the new North Whitfield Middle School at Edwards Park at the start of this school year. Currently, students in the North Star program use the former North Whitfield Middle School — Whitfield County Schools remodeled an entire wing and renovated the site's playground for North Star students — and moving administrative staff to that building will not impact the North Star program, officials said.
The North Star program serves students ranging in age from kindergarten to high school who need more therapy than can be administered in a typical classroom setting, and it was previously in the building that housed Morris Innovative High School, but Dalton Public Schools closed that school at the end of the 2020-21 school year, according to Karey Williams, deputy superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. By percentage, a majority of the 50-60 students in North Star are from Whitfield County Schools, and Dalton Public Schools and Murray County Schools also have students in the program.
Dress code
Also during Monday's meeting, the board members had a second reading for the 2022-23 dress code and adopted it 4-0.
The previous policy banned clothing or tattoos with writing, numbers, pictures, graphics, monograms, symbols or drawings that promoted “trademarks, slogans or advertising advocating the use of alcohol, tobacco, drugs, drug paraphernalia or other unlawful activity” — in addition to gang/cult memberships or activity and discrimination based upon cultural, religious, racial or sexual orientations — and the new policy adds “pornography” to the section dealing with “trademarks, slogans or advertising advocating the use of alcohol, tobacco, drugs, drug paraphernalia or other unlawful activity,” according to the school system.
A second change deals with skirts, dresses, jumpers and shorts.
Those clothing items previously had to be “knee-length when standing,” but the new policy alters that to “three-fourths of thigh coverage,” a change driven by parental concern that “you’re just not able to find knee-length clothing” in stores at this time due to current fashion tastes, according to Ewton. “Trends change, and if some (piece of clothing) is really not available, we respond to that.”
Freezer and vehicles
The board members approved 4-0 spending $145,804 for a freezer/cooler for Cohutta Elementary School.
There was only one bidder, Duluth's Citisco, for the unit "in excess of 400 square feet," and the job "involves plumbing, electrical, anything you can think of," Gibson said. "This offer is reasonable, considering the market and supplies."
The board members also approved 4-0 spending $25,900 for a 2018 Ford Escape and $26,500 for a 2020 Ford Escape, both from Ford of Dalton.
"These are replacements, not additions, for the fleet," Gibson said. "There is more than a big problem getting vehicles right now, and this would solve our problems."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.