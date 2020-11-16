Whitfield County Schools transitions digital students to online learning platforms

More students who began this school year learning completely virtually continue to transition to face-to-face learning in Whitfield County Schools, but more than 1,000 remain digital, and the school system is moving those students to a new method of online instruction.
Roughly 30% of Whitfield County Schools’ approximately 13,000 students opted for virtual learning to open this academic year, and teachers were responsible for educating virtually and face to face. However, with many in-person classes nearly back to full rosters, it's considered untenable for teachers to continue educating conventionally and online every day, so more of those duties are being shifted to Edgenuity, an online platform.
The change took effect earlier this month, although it wasn't much of an adjustment for virtual high school students, as they already use Edgenuity. Now, middle school students are also using Edgenuity, while students in grades three to five are enrolled in the online program Odysseyware, and students in kindergarten, first grade and second grade will continue in Google Classroom, but also receive instruction through the online program Pathblazers. Virtual students will still be assigned to employees of the school system, however, who will monitor their work, check progress and answer questions.
In addition, the youngest virtual learners will still get recorded phonics lessons from Whitfield County Schools, as "we feel that's critical to their reading skills," said Karey Williams, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. "There's nothing great about putting K-2 students on an online platform," but at least "we have regular ways of checking in with the kids."
As of Nov. 2, 379 students in grades K-5 were still virtual, with most elementary schools down to the teens or 20s at their buildings, she said. Having a majority of students in face-to-face environments is "good, because (digital learning) is so hard for parents to monitor."
For virtual middle school students, the focus is on English, math, science and social studies, she said. "If they get through those, (they can do) electives in the spring."
"It's not easy to get through online classes," she said. "We're trying to give it out in small bites so they don't get overwhelmed."
In middle schools, 269 students remain virtual, so "a lot of them have come back (in person), as well," she said. At the high school level, 663 remain virtual.
The system is also working with families who don't have reliable internet access at home so they can complete their virtual work.
T-Mobile is providing hot spots for families without internet access, and the basic plan is free, but families can upgrade to unlimited data for $15 per month, Williams said. The system is surveying families to see who needs internet and will inform them of the T-Mobile offering.
The system currently has few academic progress measurements because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but Whitfield County Schools is able to compare reading inventory results this fall with the fall of 2019, she said. "I was worried they'd look bad," because Whitfield County Schools moved to complete digital instruction for the final two months of school this spring, delayed the start of this year by nearly a month, and has numerous students learning from home, but the results offer "really great news."
Last fall, 12% of students were considered advanced learners, 28% were proficient, 29% were basic, and 31% were below basic; this fall, those figures are 14%, 29%, 28% and 29%, respectively.
Instead of losing ground during the pandemic, "our good readers went up, and (the number of struggling readers) went down," Williams said. "Kids continue to read, learn and grow despite (the pandemic)."
On another testing note, the system recently received 2020 ACT results for its students, and the average composite score inched up to 19.8 from 19.4 in 2019, said Audrey Williams, assistant superintendent for accountability and assessment. The state composite average for 2020 is 21.7, and the national composite average is 20.6.
Due to the pandemic, many colleges dropped the requirement of ACT or SAT scores this year, and that led to a dramatic decrease in the number of Whitfield County Schools students who took the ACT, Williams said. In 2019, 528 students took it, but only 294 did so this year.
