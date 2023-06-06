Whitfield County Schools officials unveiled a proposed fiscal year 2024 general fund budget at the county Board of Education's Monday meeting that calls for $145.582 million in spending, up from $129.91 million in fiscal year 2023.
Fiscal year 2024 starts on July 1.
Chief Financial Officer Kelly Coon said several factors are driving the spending increase. The general fund budget will absorb $4.2 million in spending that has been covered by federal COVID-19 relief funding, which has ended. That includes funding for custodial services and mental health services.
Instructional staff will receive a $2,000 raise, and many of them will qualify for "step" increases, which are based on the number of years they have been teaching in the system. The system will add several positions, including three new paraprofessionals and three new assistant high school soccer coaches.
According to the budget presentation, salaries and benefits account for 87% of projected spending. By function, instruction accounts for 67.54% of spending.
The school board is scheduled to hold a second presentation on the proposed budget and vote to approve it on Tuesday, June 20, at 5:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. in Dalton.
The board members voted 4-0 to raise school meal prices by 10 cents in the 2023-24 school year.
