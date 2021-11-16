Whitfield County Schools welcomes back several alums as 2021-22 hires

The family atmosphere and focus on students are among the main reasons alumnae McKinley Hopkins, Katie Kirk and Allee Worley have returned to teach for Whitfield County Schools.
"I loved growing up here, and I still keep in touch with a ton of my middle and high school teachers," said Hopkins, a Northwest Whitfield High School graduate in her first year teaching physical education at Antioch Elementary School. Whitfield County Schools is "all good things (for me)."
Whitfield County Schools "puts kids first — their well-being as a whole child — which leads to learning and loving learning," said Kirk, also a graduate of Northwest. This school system "cares about students and their hearts."
It is "definitely a family, and when they say 'One Whitfield,' they mean it," said Worley, a third Bruins alumna. "You can ask anyone for help, and they'll get you the answer."
"Even though it's a pretty big (school system), everyone knows each other," and Worley wants that type of educational experience for the two children she adopted in March, Aaron and Ari Kate, who will soon be starting school, she said. "We'll all be in the same system and on the same schedule."
"I'm all about connections and relationships," said Kirk, in her first year as a seventh-grade English teacher at Westside Middle School. "I've traveled around the state, and I'm ready to come home."
Kirk's English classes and teachers in Whitfield County Schools "helped me become the person I am and learn who I am," she said. "I want to give back to my students some of what my teachers here gave me."
'Super supported here'
New teachers were introduced to the school system during July's orientation, a crucial part of "getting their careers (in this school system) off to a good start," according to Karey Williams, deputy superintendent. "We get them oriented to Whitfield County Schools and share our goals with them."
Due to COVID-19, most of orientation for Catoosa County Schools last year was virtual, and "it was a lot" to absorb, said Worley, who taught at Battlefield Primary School and Murray County's Spring Place Elementary School before returning to Whitfield County. "You also didn't get to (form) those relationships, but this (orientation) was very purposeful and meaningful."
Hopkins is "a face-to-face person, and I feel super supported here," she said. In a "special" subject like physical education, "you can sometimes feel sort of on an island, but I've had a ton of administrators tell me if I need anything, just ask them, which makes me really happy."
It is "very supportive here, and I feel very supported," said Lauren Nuckolls, who is teaching business at Northwest Whitfield High School. "There's a lot of help."
During orientation, "I learned new things, because they modeled lessons for us," said Worley. "Also, they divide us by grade, not in a mass group, which is nice, because what's pertinent to a high school teacher is not always pertinent to an elementary teacher," and elementary curriculum director Lisa Jones "made it really welcoming and fun."
Amy Smith, middle school curriculum director, was Kirk's AP (Advanced Placement) literature instructor at Northwest, so learning from her during orientation "made me feel like I was back in her classroom," Kirk said. That's a positive, since Smith is "one of the main reasons I went into English, and (orientation with her) reignited my fire for teaching."
"This is my third orientation in five years, which is a lot, so I feel like I could lead a new teacher orientation right now, but I definitely don't feel as overwhelmed (here) as I did with others," said Kirk, who taught at Carrollton Junior High School and Bryan County's Richmond Hill Middle School before returning to Whitfield County. "They break down the sessions in a (good) way."
Whitfield County Schools welcomed approximately 115 new teachers for orientation, and it was "a great experience," Williams said. "The enthusiasm from our people really carried over — first impressions are pretty powerful — (but) it filled our cup, too, (because) when you see that many new people enthusiastic about teaching, it energizes you, too."
Impacting youth
Nuckolls worked in business, including in sales for the billboard company Lamar, but she switched to education because "I really want to impact youth coming up and teach them useful business principles they can use efficiently," she said. That includes "people skills," because "we're all on our devices so much" that social skills are being lost, and "I want to help prepare them for the work environment."
Nuckolls majored in communications and advertising, with a marketing minor, and one of her favorite professors at East Tennessee State University had owned her own business, she said. "It's invaluable when you've been there and walked the walk, and I hope to be that" type of teacher "for students" at Northwest based on her own extensive business experience.
'A big heart for kids'
Because Hopkins was a long-term substitute the final three months of the 2020-21 school year at Antioch Elementary School, "I already know the kids," and she's familiar with the school and the school system, she said. "It's an awesome school, and I love my principal," Tracie Dempsey.
"I love going outside — (this spring) we were outside every day it wasn't raining — and we have the best outdoor facilities for physical education," said Hopkins. "We have a huge, flat field that's not near a road, a basketball hoop, a track — anything I could want."
Hopkins was a member of a dance company for more than a decade, so she incorporates dance into her classes, and her spirit was buoyed last year when she noticed male students enjoying it as much as females, she said. "They were really into it."
She's eager to "help all students," including those with special needs, "be as active as they can be," she said. "I have a big heart for kids with special needs, and I want to get my master's in adaptive PE."
Hopkins, who broke numerous track and field records at Northwest and made several state appearances — she was named the Daily Citizen-News' 2015 Spring All-Area Girls Athlete of the Year — initially planned to become an attorney, but she "wanted to be with kids and work with them," she said. "I love how you can incorporate any subject into PE," so she studied health education and physical education at the University of Georgia.
'Take me to the babies'
Worley's favorite grade to teach is first, so she's delighted to be teaching first grade at Valley Point Elementary School.
"I taught fifth grade one year, and while I enjoyed the content, I was like 'Take me to the babies,'" she said with a laugh. "I love teaching reading and writing, and in first grade, they are really learning how to read and write."
"It's a foundational year, so it's fast-paced, but it's also fun," she said. "You can make anything exciting to them if you do it with enthusiasm and a smile on your face."
Navigating 'those crazy waters'
Kirk relishes "the writing piece" working with middle school students, as they "are going through so much, struggling to figure out who they are."
"I always tell them 'If you don't feel like talking to someone else, talk to yourself through journaling, free writing" or in other ways, she said. "I love helping them navigate those crazy waters so they can decide who they want to be."
Kirk's devotion to English makes her a better teacher, she believes.
"The more passionate you are, the more passionate you can make (students) about" the subject.
