Whitfield County Board of Commissioners members are eyeing two transportation projects on opposite ends of the county that could improve the safety of residents in those areas.
On Monday, the commissioners voted 4-0 to apply for a $1.6 million federal reconnecting communities pilot program grant to help fund those projects.
Chairman Jevin Jensen typically votes only if there is a tie.
The federal program aims to help communities that are cut off from opportunities because of transportation infrastructure problems.
One project would extend sidewalks in Cohutta from Cohutta Elementary School to the town’s downtown area and nearby parks, allowing children to walk to and from school without having “to walk on the streets such as Wolfe Street, which is narrow and dangerous,” said County Administrator Robert Sivick.
“This is part of a partnership with the town of Cohutta,” said Sivick.
Cohutta Mayor Ron Shinnick agreed the project would “greatly improve safety.”
“That road (Wolfe Street) is narrow, and we have a lot of people on it,” he said. “Mothers pushing strollers. People getting something to eat at our restaurant or general store and going to the park to eat it.”
The other project would look for ways to help people who live on East Fields Road on the south end of the county.
In January, several people who live on East Fields Road complained about trains blocking the only road leading to their homes for hours. They said they can never predict when the trains will stop.
“The kids get detention for being late for school,” said Johnny Dyer at that meeting. “It’s not their fault. It’s the trains’ fault.”
Dyer mentioned he had a fire once at his house. He said he was fortunately able to put it out because a train was blocking the road and a fire truck couldn’t get there.
“We are going to have a medical emergency and nobody’s going to come in to help us,” he said.
“This pilot grant is really interesting,” said Jensen. “If you recall, a few months ago we had a neighborhood come to our meeting that is blocked often by railroads stopped on the tracks. Sometimes for hours. There is only one way into and out of the neighborhood, which is on the southside.”
Jensen said there isn’t much the commissioners can do to force railroads to not leave their trains parked, blocking roads for long periods of time.
“Georgia is one of the only states with no legislation to fine railroads for blocking roads over a specific time length,” he said. “They can make up for any reason and not be fined or forced to move. This grant would allow us to develop a solution to this problem by using the funds to buy up the right of way, building a second exit, etc., to solve the problem of neighborhoods cut off by interstate or railroads in our case.”
If the county receives the grant it would have to provide a $400,000 match.
The commissioners also voted 4-0 to:
• Increase the fuel budget for the sheriff’s office by $225,000. Through the end of June the sheriff’s office had spent $178,000 of the $225,000 it was originally budgeted for fuel.
• Increase the fuel budget for the fire department by $75,000. It was originally budgeted $99,650.
• Approve the $15,992 purchase of a utility vehicle for Rocky Face Ridge Park. The vehicle will help Parks and Recreation Department workers get to the top of the ridge for maintenance work.
• Provide a $56,400 budget adjustment for the Parks and Recreation Department to cover several items where costs have been higher than anticipated, including fuel and utilities.
