Whitfield County sees two more deaths from COVID-19

Whitfield County has had two more deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a 57-year-old white male who did not have an underlying health condition and an 89-year-old white female (it is unknown if she had an underlying condition), according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. That brings to nine the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Whitfield County.
Whitfield County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 504 on Monday at 3 p.m., up from 427 on Thursday at 3:59 p.m. Whitfield County has had 31 hospitalizations.
Murray County has 110 confirmed cases, up from 100, with one death and 11 hospitalizations.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 statistics at 3 p.m. daily at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
The first Whitfield County death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old white male who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old black male whose death was reported on April 7. On April 8, an 81-year-old white male's death was reported. On April 20, a 75-year-old white male's death was reported. The other deaths were a 77-year-old white female, a 68-year-old white male and a white female older than 90. All had a known underlying health condition except for the 77-year-old white female (it is not known if she did).
Murray County's death attributed to COVID-19 was an 83-year-old white male with an underlying health condition.
The Department of Public Health defines hospitalizations as "the count of confirmed cases in which the patient was hospitalized at the time of reporting to DPH. Because of how this number is reported to DPH, it may be underreported. This number does not represent the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized."
Statewide as of 3 p.m. on Monday there had been:
• 52,497 confirmed COVID-19 cases
• 2,208 deaths linked to the virus
• 8,746 hospitalizations
Statewide as of 3:59 p.m. on Thursday, there were:
• 49,847 confirmed COVID-19 cases
• 2,147 deaths linked to the virus
• 8,557 hospitalizations
As of 7 a.m. on Monday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 1,300 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 1,175 negative results, 86 positive results and 39 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily at https://www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center/.
Gordon County has 203 cases, 34 hospitalizations and 16 deaths linked to COVID-19.
Catoosa County has 164 cases with zero deaths while Chattooga County has 25 cases, including two deaths. Walker County has 195 cases and zero deaths.
Fulton County has the most cases (4,887) in the state followed by Gwinnett County (4,598) and DeKalb County (4,054).
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.