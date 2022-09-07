Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said staff from the county's Emergency Management Agency will be in Chattooga County for the rest of the week aiding with recovery from flooding over the Labor Day weekend.
On Tuesday Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County.
"They will help distribute water and supplies," Jensen said. "If they need us further beyond this week I'm sure we will continue to provide any assistance as needed."
Storms on Sunday and early Monday dropped 14 inches of rain on the county in an eight-hour period, damaging businesses and many homes and washing debris into many roads. The flooding damaged equipment of the water treatment plant of Summerville, leaving thousands without water. Officials do not know when the plant will be up and running.
