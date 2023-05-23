The Whitfield County Senior Center was thrilled to hold the highly anticipated Golden Gaiter Walk on Friday, May 19. This annual event, now in its 30th year, brings together individuals ages 50 and above for an evening of food, fitness and fun at the Rotary Pavilion in Heritage Point Park.
Originally launched in 1993 in partnership with the Bradley Wellness Center, the Golden Gaiter Walk aligned with the nationwide Older American Month. The event aims to recognize and honor older adults in Whitfield County and the surrounding areas. This gathering has become a cherished tradition, providing an opportunity for individuals to connect, socialize and engage in a variety of activities.
“We are thrilled to witness the overwhelming response to this year’s Golden Gaiter Walk,” said Mary Hammontree, director of the senior center. “With over 250 registered participants we are breaking records and demonstrating the enthusiasm and support our community has for celebrating and honoring our older adults.”
The program featured a special Memorial Day Moment, paying tribute to the sacrifices made by veterans, presented by the American Legion Post 112 Honor Guard. The evening’s entertainment included the Mar-Sel tap dancers and the Trailblazers “Positive Aging” group, both of whom are made up of members of the senior center.
Whitfield County extends a special thank you to Julie Dyer, program supervisor for the senior center, other senior center staff, volunteers and sponsors, all of whom played a part in making the event successful.
