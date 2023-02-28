The following events are planned at in March at the Whitfield County Senior Center, 302 Cappes St. For more information, call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
• Dalton’s Legal Services attorneys give a special presentation and updates that relates to older adults on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
• The Dalton Flower Show committee meets Thursday at 1 p.m. Anyone wishing to join the committee and help with this year’s flower show is welcome. The Flower Show is May 4-6 at the Mack Gaston Community Center. This event is free and open to the public.
• The AARP Driver Safe Course is Tuesday, March 7, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost for AARP members is $20; nonmembers pay $25. You must bring your AARP membership card. Everyone must bring their driver’s license. Please call the senior center and sign up in advance. If you would like to have lunch at the senior center that day, you must sign up by 10 a.m. on Monday by calling the senior center.
• The Memorial Day Community Salute planning committee meets Wednesday, March 8, at 9:30 a.m. Anyone who would like to be a part of this committee is welcome.
• The monthly Big Bingo Game with sponsor Dalton Heating and Air is Thursday, March 9, at 10:30 a.m. Big Bingo is held each second Thursday of the month.
• Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17, with a version of “Deal or No Deal.” There will be refreshments and a costume contest.
• The Family Support Council “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren” monthly meeting is Thursday, March 23, at 11 a.m. The special program is presented by The Area Agency on Aging.
• The Whitfield County Senior Center holds a Bonus Bingo Game on Thursday, March 30, at 10:30 a.m. with sponsor Jennifer Dixon of Senior Solutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.