The Whitfield County Senior Center will celebrate the Fourth of July on Thursday, June 29. There will be an indoor picnic lunch, games and a party. The deadline to sign up for lunch has been extended to Thursday, June 22.
You may call to reserve a lunch at (706) 278-3700. There will be games and special activities such as a Star Spangled Ball Pool Tournament, an All American Corn Hole Toss Tournament, a July Fourth Traditional Cake Walk and a Sparkling Dance Performance. Door prizes will follow.
If you would like to donate cakes for the cake walk, please call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
Remember to wear your red, white and blue.
