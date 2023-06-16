Jailyne E. Betterton, 16, will be a special guest speaker on Thursday, June 22, at 10:30 a.m. for the finale of Western Week at the Whitfield County Senior Center.
Betterton won "high points" for barrel racing at the 2022 Appalachian Wagon Train riding her 13-year-old horse Bronze. She will join her clogging team, the Carpet Capital Cloggers, for their Western Week performance. The finale will showcase the Wranglers and Trailblazers Line Dancers from the senior center. Door prizes will follow.
Western Week will be at the Whitfield County Senior Center from Monday, June 19, to Thursday, June 22. All ages are invited to attend and join in the fun. To learn more about Western Week, please call the senior center at (706) 278-3700.
