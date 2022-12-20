The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is encouraging deputies to further their education by becoming a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Established in 1915 by two Pittsburgh patrol officers, the order is the world’s largest organization of sworn law enforcement professionals, and paying for college tuition is one of the many benefits offered to the more than 340,000 members.
Not only does this improve the employee’s career opportunities, this program can help raise awareness and increase the overall social construct of the sheriff’s office. According to a study under the U.S. Department of Justice for Exploring the Impact of Police Officer Education Level on Allegations of Police Misconduct, higher education and years of experience significantly impacted complaints for police misconduct. Officers with higher education were found far less likely to receive formal complaints.
Lt. Jarrod Hayes and Detective Jason Cooley are the first Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office employees to earn their college degree through their membership with the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).
“We found out about the FOP paying for college while attending a meeting at the end of 2019,” said Hayes. “We were kind of like the guinea pigs at the sheriff’s office for this program,” Cooley jokingly added.
“I went to the website, filled out the information, and was on the phone with a representative later that day and they were asking for transcripts,” said Hayes. “The credits you earn while in the police academy transfer as 33 credit hours — that’s halfway through your associate’s degree.”
Hayes was one of the 17 employees to complete an associate’s degree, and is now one of the seven in the process of completing a bachelor’s degree.
Cooley completed his bachelor’s degree through the program after leaving Kennesaw State University.
“I found this to be a better experience. I went from 300 people in a classroom to online with 25 to 30 classmates,” said Cooley. “I was able to reach out to the professor and get one-on-one help if I needed it.”
With more than two decades of combined experience, Hayes and Cooley have unofficially become college advisers among coworkers.
“We are more than the minimum requirements at the sheriff’s office — we want to encourage everyone to take advantage of this and further their education,” said Cooley.
Efforts of spreading the word to their coworkers have led to more than 10 employees in the process of completing their associate’s degree.
