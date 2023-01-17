The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office will be getting some help keeping drugs off the street thanks to a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by Congress last month.
“The sheriff’s office requested funding several months ago for a mass spectrometer," said Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood. "We have now received word that the funding was approved. This machine can detect and identify dozens of types of fentanyl out in the field. We are grateful the funding was approved and look forward to receiving it for immediate use within the department.”
Fentanyl is an opioid painkiller 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and is used to manage chronic pain.
A mass spectrometer is an electronic device that can identify drugs. The sheriff's office will receive $75,000 to purchase a handheld mass spectrometer thanks to the help of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia.
“Since coming to the Senate I’ve made it a priority to ensure local law enforcement agencies have the resources and tools they need to make sure our communities are able to grow and thrive,” said Warnock. “That’s why I’m proud to deliver this funding for Whitfield County as part of the annual government funding bill.
"I’m glad I was also able to secure additional support for smaller law enforcement agencies across the state to ensure they can compete to get the resources they need to help keep us safe. I’ll continue to work with our law enforcement officers and agencies in every corner of our state to keep our communities safe and healthy.”
