A citizens advisory committee that will help determine projects to be funded by a proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) is expected to hold its first meeting in August.
"We are already getting some feedback from our cities on their citizen representatives," said Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen at Monday's commission meeting.
Plans call for the committee members to be finalized by the end of July.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county that can pay for capital projects.
A SPLOST approved by voters in 2020 expires at the end of October 2024. It has funded among other projects the creation of Riverbend Park and Rocky Face Ridge Park, Whitfield County Fire Station 12, two soccer fields at Heritage Point Park, renovation of Dalton’s John Davis Recreation Center and road paving across the county and the city of Dalton.
The county commissioners have said they would like to put a referendum for a new SPLOST on the ballot in 2024.
In 2019 the commissioners put together a citizens panel to help the commissioners decide on the projects that the county would fund from the 2020 SPLOST. Such projects must be listed in the SPLOST referendum. The panel’s role was purely advisory. It could not mandate which projects should be funded, but officials ended up following its recommendations with only minor tweaks.
Jensen said the committee that is being formed will have the same structure as the committee formed in 2019. The committee will be composed of 16 people and two alternates. Each commissioner will appoint two members to the committee. and the board will appoint one alternate. The Dalton City Council will appoint three members and one alternate, and the smaller cities will appoint one member each.
Each city must confirm its nominees by July 28. A person appointed by a city must reside in that city. A person appointed by a commissioner must reside in that commissioner’s district.
The committee is expected to hold three or four meetings before the end of the year.
In other matters, County Administrator Robert Sivick said the next meeting of the county comprehensive plan committee will be Thursday, July 20, at 6 p.m. at Dalton State College in Peeples Hall.
"That meeting will be open to the public," he said.
The topic of the meeting will be housing.
"I believe Believe Greater Dalton will be making a presentation," Sivick said.
Believe Greater Dalton is a Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce-led effort to make the community a more attractive place to live and work.
Sivick said the Georgia Mountain Cruze-In classic car show will be at the Dalton Convention Center from Thursday, July 27, to Saturday, July 29.
"They'll have some beautiful vehicles there, not just the cars that you normally see at these shows but they'll have some from Europe and other places," he said.
Ben Kenemer, whom Gov. Brian Kemp named district attorney for the Conasauga Judicial Circuit (Whitfield and Murray counties) in June, spoke to the commissioners. He said he and Kemp are still trying to schedule a date for when he will be sworn in.
Kenemer will fill the unexpired term of Bert Poston, whom Kemp named in March to fill the unexpired term of William T. Boyett on the Conasauga Superior Court. Boyett retired on Jan. 1.
Kenemer told the commissioners Scott Helton, the acting district attorney and chief assistant district attorney, has agreed to stay on. Helton sought the district attorney position.
