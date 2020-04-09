Whitfield County SPLOST vote also moved to June

Whitfield County voters will now decide on a proposed four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) in June instead of May.
On Thursday, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced he is postponing the statewide general primaries and presidential preference primaries election scheduled for May 19 until June 9.
On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp extended a shelter-in-place order that was due to expire on Monday to April 30, and extended a state of emergency until May 13, to try to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Raffensperger noted that the state of emergency would cover almost every day of in-person advance voting for a May 19 election.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter said the decision means the SPLOST vote will also be moved to June.
"The ballot for May is already set, and it got moved to June, so SPLOST will be on there," said Laughter.
Laughter said commissioners are trying to figure out what, if anything, they need to do to clarify the new date. She said they should know by their meeting on Monday at 5 p.m.
Commissioners voted in January to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the City of Dalton that will determine how the SPLOST dollars are spent if it is approved, as well as a referendum to place the measure on the May ballot.
A SPLOST is a 1% tax on most goods sold in the county that can be used for capital projects and some other items but not operating expenses.
The projects included in the intergovernmental agreement largely follow the recommendations of a citizens advisory committee formed by the county commissioners after the failure of a $100 million, six-year SPLOST in a March 2019 special election.
The SPLOST would provide $6 million for repairs to the Whitfield County courthouse, including a new roof, and $850,000 in security upgrades for the Whitfield County jail, which are considered Tier 1 projects that are funded before local governments split the rest of the money.
In addition, the county would receive about $38.8 million for various projects, including:
• $13 million for a proposed Riverbend Park near Southeast Whitfield High School.
• $9.9 million for resurfacing roads and repairing bridges and culverts and new equipment for the Public Works Department.
• $4.942 million for sewer expansion to Cleveland Highway from about Beaverdale Road north to Frontier Trail; the area around the Carbondale interchange; and the area around the Connector 3 interchange.
• $4.668 million to pay off the bonds issued to build Fire Station 12, as well as renovations to other fire stations and vehicle purchases for the fire department.
• $2.3 million for renovations at Westside Park, including two turf/soccer fields, and resurfacing of the Miracle Field, a special turf diamond for baseball for those with special needs; new vehicles for the sheriff’s office; and new engines for the fire department.
The City of Dalton would receive roughly $19 million, and among the projects that would fund are:
• $11.175 million for the Dalton Parks and Recreation Department for the construction of a new John Davis Recreation Center and development of soccer fields at Heritage Point Park.
• $2.612 million for the Dalton Fire Department for the purchase of a ladder truck and two pumper trucks.
• $2.531 million for the Dalton Public Works Department for bridges and the resurfacing of public roads and the purchase of equipment.
• $2.356 million for the replacement of patrol cars and a property and evidence building for the Dalton Police Department.
• $1.2 million for renovation and expansion of the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, which would unlock another $2 million in funding from the state. The library would use that money to, among other things, add 1,500 square feet and renovate another 1,500 square feet of the 33,648-square-foot building.
• $425,000 for renovations to the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center.
Cohutta would receive $378,560 if voters approve the SPLOST. The biggest item on its list is $150,000 for renovations to town buildings.
Tunnel Hill would receive $490,945 if the SPLOST is approved. The largest item on its projects list is $300,000 for the city’s historic train depot. Officials hope to turn it into a community center.
Varnell would receive $1.055 million if the SPLOST passes. The largest item on its project list is $267,000 for capital improvements in its parks and recreation department.
