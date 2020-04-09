Whitfield County SPLOST vote also moved to June

Matt Hamilton/Daily Citizen-News

Kathy Waldrup, in back, and her daughter Sarah Waldrup, in front, both teachers, look for books for their classrooms as Beth Laisure, middle, shops for books for her children during a Friends of the Library book sale at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library in this file photo. A Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) now to be voted on in June contains $1.2 million for the library.