Northwest Whitfield High School senior Gabby Almon has been awarded Georgia United Foundation’s Polly Hinde Scholarship to pursue higher education.
She is one of six Georgia high school seniors who placed in the foundation’s 2023 Scholarship Competition. A total of $25,000 in scholarships were awarded to these deserving students who plan to attend college or a technical school during the 2023-2024 school year.
This marks the scholarship program’s 29th year, administered by the philanthropic arm of Georgia United Credit Union and named after the credit union’s founder and notable board members.
During the Georgia United scholarship program’s tenure, $363,000 has been distributed among 247 scholars.
The foundation’s scholarship program encourages higher education-bound students to display their creativity through a one-minute video submission explaining how they will use their continuing education to help their community. Additional consideration is given to academic achievement, financial need, demonstrated leadership and participation in school and community activities.
“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding students for their hard work and achievements,” Georgia United President and CEO Debbie Smith said. “Georgia United Foundation makes it possible for us to continue our long-standing tradition of offering scholarships to high school seniors who are pursuing higher education. We wish this year’s scholars the best of luck and know they will make a difference in their communities.”
$5,000 Polly Hinde Scholarship Almon is a National Honor Society member with a 4.0 GPA who is passionate about bringing Georgia’s growing film industry to her hometown of Dalton. President of the drama club at her school, she has been nominated twice for the Governor’s Honors Program in theater and has competed and won one-act play competitions at the region level and placed at state, and earned recognition for creative costuming. She has competed in mock trial and regional literary competitions and is an active community service volunteer through the Bruin Girls Service Club, the Ladies of Northwest and the Diversity Council. Recipient of the Girls Scouts of America Silver Award, Almon also volunteers with children’s drama events. She is still waiting to make her final choice on a college that offers her desired major in theater performance and costume design.
Visit gucufoundation.org/scholarships to view the winning video submissions and to learn more about this year’s recipients and program details.
