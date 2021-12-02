Whitfield County tax commissioner suggests people pay their property taxes online or by mail

Whitfield County Tax Commissioner Danny Sane said he's very proud of his new offices at 1013 Riverburch Parkway, just off the north bypass, which he moved into earlier this year.
"I'd like to take everyone on a tour to see them," he said.
But not just yet.
Sane said one of the few criticisms he can make is the limited parking at the site.
"It's tax season," he said. "Monday was a terrible day. We had cars backed out onto the street."
Sane said if people can pay their property tax by mail or online he would appreciate it.
"I know there are some people who like to pay in person," he said. "I also know that there are people who have heard about this new building and want to come out here and see how their tax money has been spent. But it would be better for everyone at this time if they would pay online or by mail."
Sane said he thinks the problem could become particularly bad in the final few days before the Dec. 20 deadline to pay property taxes as people rush to pay them at the last minute.
"We are going to have a traffic issue," he said. "And it could be a big issue."
He suggests that if people do want to pay in person they come during off hours.
"Monday is a horrendous day," he said. "People trade cars over the weekend. People buy a camper over the weekend, so they want to come down (and get a tag). People who have birthdays on Saturday and Sunday have to come down (to renew tags). Fridays are almost as bad."
Sane said lunchtime, from around 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., is generally the busiest
The building has 35 parking places.
"But we have 23 employees," he said. "I've got employees parking elsewhere if they can. I've got county vehicles parked offsite. But there's only so much we can do."
In July, the county bought a small section of property from the Dalton Golf & Country Club that is adjacent to the tax commissioner's office to add more parking at the site. The county did not pay anything for the property but did guarantee the country club a permanent easement so that its employees can enter the rear of the golf course from the property.
In November, county commissioners received bids for that work but tabled them.
"We had two quotes that were over $300,000 and one that was $250,000," said Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. "I didn't think that was a good bargain for 28 parking spots."
Commissioners asked County Engineer Kent Benson to go back to the contractors who bid on the project to see if there is some way to reduce their bid.
Benson told commissioners at their Tuesday work session on the 2022 budget at the Edwards Park Community Center in Varnell that the three bids will expire in 30 days if they can't be renegotiated and the project may have to be rebid. He also said that under state law if they ask for reductions exceeding 20% of the bid it will have to be rebid.
Jensen said as commissioners decide what to do about the paving they may have the Public Works Department create a temporary gravel parking lot on the site for employees to use.
Sane said he thinks the parking issue will resolve itself in a few years.
"People are increasingly doing business online," he said. "Young people want to do everything on their phones. My grandchildren rarely come into a building like this. That's why when we were looking to move me out of the courthouse I didn't ask for a bigger building."
Taxes can be paid online at whitfieldpay.com. The mailing address is 1013 Riverburch Parkway, Dalton, GA 30721.
